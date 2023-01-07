Grimsby book FA Cup fourth round place with win over Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win over Burton at Blundell Park.

Lewis Richardson grabbed the winner 14 minutes from time after coming off the bench, although there was a slice of opportunism to go with his finish.

Burton were quickest to settle and controlled the early stages without forging any clear opportunities to open the scoring.

Max Crocombe had to be alert to tip over from Burton defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson before producing another save when Deji Oshilaja took aim.

At the other end, Brendan Kiernan and Kieran Green saw efforts denied as Michee Efete also went close from a set-piece that was inadvertently turned behind by Grimsby team-mate Niall Maher.

Kiernan spurned a golden chance to put Grimsby ahead when combining with Otis Khan before sending a left-footed attempt wide.

But it mattered little in the overall context as Richardson came off the Grimsby bench to settle the scores when glancing home from an initial Harry Clifton strike.