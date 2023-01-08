Jurgen Klopp makes case for the defence after Liverpool held by Wolves in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp makes case for the defence after Liverpool held by Wolves in FA Cup

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 9:02 am Updated: January 8, 2023, 12:32 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side’s defending appears worse than it actually is – but that is little consolation after another shaky display in the 2-2 draw against an understrength Wolves which opened up their bid to retain the FA Cup.

Alisson Becker gifting Goncalo Guedes the opener with a sloppy pass did not help the Brazil goalkeeper’s hopes of keeping a first clean sheet in seven matches.

Brilliant finishes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah – his 173rd for the club taking him past the great Kenny Dalglish on the club’s all-time list – turned things around.

“Whatever you play, high-line, deeper-line, ball-orientated, man-orientated – you have to win challenges. There is no alternative.

“I mentioned it already now in the dressing room and I will mention it again as the next team we face is Brighton, who are famous for playing proper football.

“If you don’t defend properly there, then why should we go there?”

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is under no illusion that cup competitions come second to securing their Premier League survival but he has thoroughly enjoyed his introduction to English football.

Since taking charge for his first match, a Carabao Cup tie at home to Gillingham following the resumption after the World Cup, the former Spain coach has lost just once – to Manchester United 1-0 – in his five games in charge.

A big week lies ahead with a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest followed by a relegation six-pointer with West Ham and the deserved draw against Liverpool has boosted confidence ahead of that.

But it has not, however, deflected Lopetegui’s focus from the job he was brought into do do – namely saving the 19th-placed side from relegation.

Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui enjoyed his first experience of FA Cup management (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I’m enjoying it a lot. It’s impossible not to enjoy this environment and these kinds of matches,” he said after leaving Anfield with a draw.

“This is England. This is the cup. (But) the real situation is that we’re in a bad position in the league and this is the most important thing.

“We have to change it to achieve what we want. We have to be strong in our mind, believe in ourselves and work very hard for each match.”

