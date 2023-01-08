Patrick Vieira vows to demand more after Crystal Palace’s FA Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira vows to demand more after Crystal Palace’s FA Cup exit

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 9:03 am
Palace boss Patrick Vieira vowed to be more demanding following his side's FA Cup exit (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Palace boss Patrick Vieira vowed to be more demanding following his side’s FA Cup exit (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Patrick Vieira vowed to “be more demanding” in the manager’s chair following Crystal Palace’s early FA Cup exit on Saturday.

The Eagles were semi-finalists at Wembley last campaign but this time lasted just one match, going out with a whimper after a 2-1 third-round loss to Premier League bottom-dwellers Southampton at Selhurst Park.

The hosts created plenty of opportunities but once again could not find the finishing touch and poor defending from Palace on either side of half-time kickstarted Saints’ comeback and sealed the Eagles’ fate.

“I’m concerned, yes, worried no,” said Vieira. “Again, (Saturday) you can see that at times we can play some really good football and we can create chances.

“And, again, the mindset has to be better. But to be better we need to work on that. And to work on that it will not happen in the next week or next month. That is a process that will take time.

“So it’s important for me as a manager, the staff, to be behind the players and to be more demanding, and to make them understand that taking your chances, it’s important in a game.

“When you look at the game (against Southampton), I think we created opportunities, we created chances, but when you don’t score you leave yourself open.”

Vieira’s 12th-placed side have netted nine fewer Premier League goals than Leicester, directly below them in the table, while 14th-placed Leeds have them beaten by eight.

Odsonne Edouard scored Palace's only goal on Saturday
Odsonne Edouard scored Palace’s only goal on Saturday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Five of Palace’s 17 top-flight goals have come from set pieces, while they rank 15th in big chances created so far this season. They are tied with Chelsea and Everton on 20, well behind Manchester City (53) and Liverpool (47) who lead the competition.

“I think at times, especially going into a counter-attack, there were some really good opportunities to create the one-versus-one,” Vieira said after Saturday’s loss.

“Our sloppiness, I would say that time, they don’t create that opportunity for us.”

Saturday’s win was a boost for Nathan Jones’ struggling Southampton side, who next host Manchester City in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Nathan Jones wants to add more maturity to his youthful squad
Nathan Jones wants to add more maturity to his youthful squad (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Saints have already reinforced their ranks with Croatia international Mislav Orsic, who on Friday signed from Dinamo Zagreb on a two-and-a-half year deal.

While he is unlikely to feature against City, the midfielder is one of what Jones hopes will be “three or four of real quality” additions in the January transfer window.

“We just need a balance in the squad,” he said. “I know famously someone said ‘you can’t win anything with kids’ but there’s some real talented players there that haven’t been used to playing Premier League football.

“And in time, they potentially could be world-class players. But in that time we have to get results, and we have to produce a squad and a culture that’s really positive and aggressive.

“That’s what we want to do. Wins will do that, a bit of experience will do that, and then a bit more continuity. That’s what we want.  But our remit is to get players at the right time, so it’s not just all young players, it’s getting players at the right time so that they can produce for Southampton Football Club.”

