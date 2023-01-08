Ian Poveda impresses Blackpool boss Michael Appleton in FA Cup upset of Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ian Poveda impresses Blackpool boss Michael Appleton in FA Cup upset of Forest

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 12:40 pm
Blackpool’s Ian Poveda scored his side’s second goal and set up another as Nottingham Forest crashed out of the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackpool’s Ian Poveda scored his side’s second goal and set up another as Nottingham Forest crashed out of the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton described Ian Poveda’s work-rate as “incredible” after his side’s thumping 4-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Leeds loanee Poveda put Sky Bet Championship strugglers Blackpool 2-0 up after Marvin Ekpiteta had given them a half-time lead.

CJ Hamilton put the Seasiders 3-0 ahead before Poveda teed up substitute Jerry Yates for their fourth to cap an eye-catching display, with Ryan Yates’ late header scant consolation for Forest.

Poveda thrived in the number 10 role and produced arguably his best display for Blackpool since joining on a season-long loan last summer.

Appleton said: “It’s definitely one of them. I think the goal probably nudges it. He’s had a couple of really good performances of late, really good performances and not got his rewards.

“He’s another one since the break, it’s almost as if the penny has dropped a little bit. His work-rate is incredible to be fair for a lad who’s playing in that position.”

Poveda struggled to make an impact in the Premier League with Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa before missing four months while on loan at Blackburn last season due to a fractured ankle and ligament damage.

Ian Poveda scores for Blackpool
Ian Poveda scores for Blackpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 22-year-old has fully recovered from that serious injury and while his ability on the ball has never been in question, Appleton said he is now putting in the hard yards when he is not in possession.

Appleton added: “The amount of recovery runs he’s been doing over the last couple of games has been great. His attitude has been spot on and you can see he’s enjoying his football.”

Forest boss Steve Cooper was furious with his players after making 11 changes from the side which had beaten Southampton in midweek to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three.

Cooper said: “There was a more than strong enough team to win the game comfortably.

“A team with Premier League experience and players who have excelled in the Championship in recent years. That team was more than strong enough to do well.”

Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis’ curling effort struck the crossbar soon after Blackpool’s opener and he was denied in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Chris Maxwell in the second half.

Sam Surridge and Lewis O’Brien were also guilty of glaring misses for Forest, while Maxwell made several decisive saves.

Cooper added: “It’s just a real pity for our supporters. It’s really deflating, to be honest.

“There was too much entitlement in our game, and I hate that. We need to sort it out.

“If you look at the game for what it was, in isolation, some guys fell really, really short. That’s the crux of it really.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Train tickets would be on average £13 more expensive without government subsidy. Image: DC Thomson.
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…
: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Fraserbgh celebrate a Scott Barbour goal. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Blackpool’s Ian Poveda scored his side’s second goal and set up another as Nottingham Forest crashed out of the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Nairn County FC's No4 Ross Tokely on the ball
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Ben Barron of Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith

Editor's Picks

Most Commented