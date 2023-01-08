Antoine Semenyo earns Bristol City a replay after fightback against Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antoine Semenyo earns Bristol City a replay after fightback against Swansea

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 2:46 pm
Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday January 8, 2022.
Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday January 8, 2022.

Antoine Semenyo headed a second-half equaliser as Bristol City fought back to earn an FA Cup third-round replay with Swansea City after a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate.

The visitors were gifted a 15th-minute lead when Rob Atkinson’s misplaced pass inside his own box was intercepted by Liam Cullen, who squared for Joel Piroe to shoot into an unguarded net.

But after being outplayed in the first half, the hosts battled hard to level on 75 minutes when Semenyo netted with a downward header from Andreas Weimann’s left-wing cross.

Both sides could have won it in a rip-roaring finale but in the end Swansea paid for not making more of their first-half dominance.

Both managers elected to field strong teams, each making just one change from their last Championship fixtures.

Kal Naismith had an early free-kick saved by Swans goalkeeper Steven Benda, with Ryan Manning testing Max O’Leary at the other end from the resulting break.

Atkinson’s desperate error put Bristol on the back foot before Semenyo went down inside the Swansea box, claiming a penalty, but referee Craig Pawson was unmoved.

Swansea were looking by far the more threatening side as their opponents continually surrendered possession cheaply and the home side suffered a second blow on 25 minutes when striker Tommy Conway limped off to be replaced by Nahki Wells.

The hosts’ frustration showed when Naismith was booked for a late challenge on Joel Latibeaudiere.

Another penalty shout went unanswered when Atkinson went down but for most of the first half Nigel Pearson’s men were chasing shadows.

Visiting boss Russell Martin was forced into a change at the break, sending on Harry Darling for centre-back Ben Cabango.

Weimann volleyed over following a corner as the hosts tried to wrestle some initiative at the start of the second half but, cheered on by nearly 2,500 travelling fans behind a goal, Swansea were in no mood to buckle and Jay Fulton fired over from distance on 67 minutes.

Weimann then headed over on 71 minutes and Semenyo’s equaliser came during his side’s best period of the game.

Moments later Wells was denied by diving save from Benda and now it was Swansea making passing errors with the tie bristling.

O’Leary gathered a Fulton shot as both sides sought to avoid a replay, while at the other end a cross from substitute Joe Williams flashed across goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Train tickets would be on average £13 more expensive without government subsidy. Image: DC Thomson.
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…
: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Fraserbgh celebrate a Scott Barbour goal. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday January 8, 2022.
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Nairn County FC's No4 Ross Tokely on the ball
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Ben Barron of Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith

Editor's Picks

Most Commented