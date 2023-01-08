Kevin Nisbet treble helps Hibernian to victory at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kevin Nisbet treble helps Hibernian to victory at Motherwell

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 3:42 pm
Kevin Nisbet (centre) scored a treble (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin Nisbet (centre) scored a treble (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kevin Nisbet scored a hat-trick as Hibernian eased the pressure on manager Lee Johnson with a 3-2 victory away to struggling Motherwell.

Just weeks after returning following 10 months out with a cruciate ligament injury, the Scotland striker was back at his clinical best when his boss needed him most on the back of a demoralising run of nine defeats in 11 matches.

The win moved Hibs up to seventh in the cinch Premiership and left Well hovering just three points above bottom-of-the-table Ross County.

Home manager Steven Hammell sent out the same side that started the 1-1 draw away to Livingston last Monday.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson made three changes to the team that lost 3-0 to city rivals Hearts as Will Fish, Paul Hanlon and Harry McKirdy dropped out to be replaced by Ryan Porteous, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady.

The Easter Road side started brightly and had the first attempt but Magennis’ glancing header from McGeady’s cross was easily held by Liam Kelly.

At the other end, Motherwell’s Blair Spittal fired just wide from the edge of the box after Kevin van Veen had teed him up.

The visitors went ahead in the 16th minute when McGeady picked out the unmarked Nisbet with a cross from the left and the striker took a touch before drilling a clinical low finish beyond Kelly from eight yards out.

Motherwell almost levelled in the 28th minute when Callum Slattery’s shot from edge of the box was brilliantly pushed behind by David Marshall. From the resulting corner, Rickie Lamie headed against the crossbar.

Hibs were forced into a change on the half hour when Chris Cadden went off injured. The former Motherwell player was replaced by Ewan Henderson, with Josh Campbell moving to right-back.

Well looked to be on top towards half-time but they were unable to find an equaliser before the break.

Hibs increased their lead in the 52nd minute when Nisbet tapped into an empty net from close range after Elie Youan ran clear down the right following a quick free-kick from Porteous and sent a low delivery across the six-yard box.

The hosts got themselves back in the game in the 59th minute when Campbell failed to cut out a long ball from Sondre Solholm and substitute Stuart McKinstry – who had replaced Connor Shields for the start of the second half – was able to run clear and fire an angled finish beyond the exposed Marshall from 15 yards out.

Motherwell cranked up the pressure in search of an equaliser and they almost got it in the 70th minute when Lamie headed against the top of the bar.

But Hibs restored their two-goal advantage five minutes later when Nisbet completed his treble with an emphatic finish from 10 yards out after Campbell had picked him out with with a ball in from the right following good work by Porteous to recover possession.

The visitors were made to sweat when sub Ross Tierney drilled home a second for Motherwell in stoppage time but they held firm to see out a much-needed victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Train tickets would be on average £13 more expensive without government subsidy. Image: DC Thomson.
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…
: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Fraserbgh celebrate a Scott Barbour goal. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Kevin Nisbet (centre) scored a treble (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Nairn County FC's No4 Ross Tokely on the ball
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Ben Barron of Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith

Editor's Picks

Most Commented