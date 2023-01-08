Paul Warne finds fault despite Derby’s comfortable FA Cup victory over Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Warne finds fault despite Derby’s comfortable FA Cup victory over Barnsley

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 3:52 pm
Paul Warne was not entirely satisfied despite Derby’s 3-0 victory (Nigel French/PA)
Paul Warne was not entirely satisfied despite Derby’s 3-0 victory (Nigel French/PA)

Derby head coach Paul Warne felt his team learned a valuable lesson despite beating Barnsley 3-0 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Although the Rams went on to win comfortably in the first FA Cup meeting between the clubs in 125 years, it could have been different but for Joe Wildsmith’s brilliant fourth-minute save to deny Tom Edwards.

Derby grew into the game and went ahead on the stroke of half time when Matthew Wolfe handled from a corner and James Collins sent Jack Walton the wrong way with the penalty.

The tie was settled by second-half goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Jason Knight, but Warne felt his side’s start to the contest was not good enough.

“I thought for the first 15, 20 minutes Barnsley were superior to us, they won all the second balls and Joe pulled us out really with a save from a corner that kept us in the game,” the Derby boss said.

“As the game progressed we got better and the midfielders got to grips and I thought in the second half we were really good, we had a real energy about us and the lads should take a lot of confidence from the game.

“I don’t think the scoreline flattered us, however it is a good warning sign, it’s always great to win and learn and what I think we’ve learnt in the dressing room was we were just a little bit complacent in our start.

“We can’t afford to give teams a leg up. If they were to score and go 1-0 up it’s hard to chase the game sometimes so I think in that respect we’ve learnt from that.”

Barnsley manager Michael Duff was not happy with his side’s performance.

“We lost every duel, every header, gave poor goals away so it’s not a great combination which is why we got beat,” he said.

“They’ve got good players, we’ve got good players, but when you get outfought and outrun then that’s the result that happens.

“There are mitigating circumstances, we’ve got an issue with the penalty, we think the second goal was offside and then we hand them a third goal – but they’ve outscrapped us.

“Let’s not shy away from the fact that we weren’t good enough today. One thing we can’t do is get outrun, they had more desire than us, they were hungrier than us, and we’ve got to learn from it.”

