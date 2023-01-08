Leeds fight back to secure 2-2 FA Cup third-round draw at Cardiff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Sonny Perkins struck a dramatic equaliser as Leeds overcame a late penalty miss to salvage an FA Cup replay thanks to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Championship strugglers Cardiff.

The 1972 winners were in danger of crashing out of the competition at the third-round stage for the sixth successive season following first-half strikes from Bluebirds duo Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo.

But 18-year-old Perkins poked home his first senior goal three minutes into added time after fellow replacement Rodrigo halved the deficit with a header.

Spanish forward Rodrigo saw his 81st-minute spot-kick saved by Jak Alnwick at 2-1 after Joel Bagan was sent off for handling Junior Firpo’s goal-bound effort, while Mateo Joseph wasted another golden chance before Perkins’ crucial intervention spared the Premier League club’s blushes.

Walsall also celebrated following late drama as they edged past League Two rivals Stockport with a 2-1 victory at Edgeley Park.

Saddlers substitute Andy Williams converted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to set up a fourth-round meeting with Leicester after Liam Kinsella was fouled by Paddy Madden.

Madden looked to have earned the Hatters a replay by levelling with a fine curling effort just two minutes from time following Danny Johnson’s opener.

Stoke benefited from two own goals as they cruised to a 3-0 win over League Two side Hartlepool.

Pools pair Euan Murray and Rollin Menayese inadvertently helped the Championship visitors to victory at Victoria Park, either side of Jacob Brown’s goal.

Derby also eased through with a 3-0 success, beating fellow League One side Barnsley thanks to a James Collins penalty, plus goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Jason Knight.

Blackburn defeated Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road – in David Wagner’s first match in charge of the Canaries – courtesy of a Jack Vale strike, while Bristol City snatched a replay after Antoine Semenyo’s second-half header cancelled out Joel Piroe’s opener in a 1-1 draw with Championship rivals Swansea at Ashton Gate.