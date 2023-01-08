Lee Johnson confident Hibs can have a successful season after much-needed win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lee Johnson confident Hibs can have a successful season after much-needed win

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 4:58 pm
Lee Johnson praised Hibs’ attack (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Lee Johnson praised Hibs’ attack (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Lee Johnson believes Hibernian’s 3-2 win at Motherwell can act as a turning point in their season.

The Easter Road side – who had been heavily criticised after losing nine of their previous 11 matches – celebrated jubilantly at full-time after Kevin Nisbet’s hat-trick earned them a much-needed win.

“I’m delighted for the boys,” said manager Johnson.

“The win was the most important thing and the way the other results went, it launches us back in touch (with the top six) and gets us away from where we don’t want to be.

“I didn’t think the boys played with a lack of confidence which I was really pleased with after last week when we were all taking a bit of stick, and rightly so.

“We celebrated, both players and staff in the dressing room, and I think we can really be successful this season.”

Johnson believes the victory showed the value of being able to start attacking trio Nisbet, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady, all of whom have recently returned after lengthy injury absences.

Asked if it was the strongest team he had been able to select since becoming manager last May, Johnson said: “I think so, and listen that was a risk.

“We had a high IQ today, no doubt about that, and we had more gravitas but we lacked a bit of trust in the lungs (because of match fitness). I went for it in this game because I wanted to try to go one or two up and potentially hold it, and it worked nicely.

“You need your best players fit at any club but especially at a club of our size. It becomes really important that those guys play and deliver.

“And people are forgetting Martin Boyle (who is out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury) in all this as well. That’s a dangerous front four and it will be good to get all these guys fully fit.”

Johnson was impressed with the quality of Nisbet’s finishes as he made it five goals since returning in mid-December following 10 months out with a cruciate ligament injury.

“I am looking forward to seeing the goals back because, with the VAR and everything going on in the game, I don’t think I fully appreciated how good the finishes were,” he said.

“I am delighted for him because he has worked really hard and the staff have worked really hard to get him back. That’s five goals in five games now and even half of that form will get us in a successful place by the end of the season.”

The defeat made it seven games in a row without a win for Motherwell and they are now just three points above bottom-of-the-table Ross County ahead of next weekend’s showdown between the teams at Fir Park.

Manager Steven Hammell said: “We were confident of getting a result and that would then take us to within the group above us with how tight the league is now.

“We’ve not done that so Hibs peel away from us a little and we are involved in a fight with the teams round about us.

“That adds more pressure to next weekend and the players and myself need to stand up to that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Train tickets would be on average £13 more expensive without government subsidy. Image: DC Thomson.
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…
: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Fraserbgh celebrate a Scott Barbour goal. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Lee Johnson praised Hibs’ attack (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Nairn County FC's No4 Ross Tokely on the ball
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Ben Barron of Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith

Editor's Picks

Most Commented