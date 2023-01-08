Stoke follow perfect script as Alex Neil enjoys win over Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stoke follow perfect script as Alex Neil enjoys win over Hartlepool

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 5:18 pm
Alex Neil and Stoke enjoyed a comfortable win (Steven Paston/PA)
Alex Neil and Stoke enjoyed a comfortable win (Steven Paston/PA)

Alex Neil does not think Stoke’s FA Cup third round victory at Hartlepool could have gone any better.

The Potters, struggling to find good form in the Championship, brushed aside the League Two strugglers with relative ease at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool defender Euan Murray turned a low Josh Tymon cross into his own net in the 16th minute and that was followed by a predatory Jacob Brown strike two minutes before the break.

Hartlepool had their moments before that second goal but soon after the restart it was all over as a contest when Rollin Menayese scored the second own goal of the game, this time turning in Harrison Clarke’s delivery.

It was a cup win that left Neil satisfied and keen to see Stoke build on it when they return to action in the Championship after a run of just one win in five.

The Stoke boss said: “It was a good performance, a professional performance. Just look at some of the results over the last two days to see how difficult games like this can be.

“We wanted to take this game away from them, once we got the first goal I think we did that. We created numerous chances and made it difficult for them. All in all it was very pleasing.

“Some lads haven’t been playing for different reasons and some younger lads got minutes … so if I could have written a script beforehand of how I’d have liked this to go today, it happened.

“People have looked at our last couple of results, but our performance levels haven’t been too bad. But we were clinical in both boxes today. I was confident in the performance today. I wanted this to be a confidence-builder more than anything else.

“If the lads weren’t creating chances then there would be an issue of getting through teams, but every game we have played of late we have had chances.”

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle knows the bigger picture is that his team need to preserve Football League status.

Stoke’s victory might have been routine, and the result of a couple of own goals, but Curle thinks his players can learn from a defeat to second-tier opposition.

He said: “This was an excellent experience for the lads.

“We always mention about creating goalscoring opportunities – unfortunately after this today we have to make sure that those are in the opposition’s box!

“But Stoke moved the ball well and it is always going to be hard for defenders when people are on your shoulders. But this was an excellent test for the players.

“Today was not our day, we now focus on the league, the cup dream is over.

“We already have a new player in (Matty Dolan) and we will hopefully have more new players coming in.

“I want us to score goals and create opportunities so we would have liked to have done that today. But they were up against players who have an extra yard of pace.

“It is a learning curve for them. We will look back on this and that is part of development.

“We also finished the game with two 16-year-olds (Joe Kitching and Campbell Darcy) and Louis Stephenson is just 17. For them to experience the preparation through the week for this and be involved in the build-up is fantastic. It shows there is a pathway there for players to start.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Train tickets would be on average £13 more expensive without government subsidy. Image: DC Thomson.
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…
: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Fraserbgh celebrate a Scott Barbour goal. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Alex Neil and Stoke enjoyed a comfortable win (Steven Paston/PA)
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Nairn County FC's No4 Ross Tokely on the ball
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Ben Barron of Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith

Editor's Picks

Most Commented