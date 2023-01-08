Walsall boss Michael Flynn relishing Leicester tie after FA Cup win at Stockport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walsall manager Michael Flynn was “over the moon” after being drawn against Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round following a dramatic 2-1 win over Stockport.

Substitute Andy Williams sealed Walsall’s passage when he slotted home a 95th-minute winner from the penalty spot to knock out their League Two rivals.

On hearing the news the Saddlers will host Premier League outfit Leicester, Flynn said: “That’s a brilliant draw for us – I’ll take that.

“I’m over the moon because Leicester are a magnificent club and Brendan Rodgers is a fantastic manager.

“It’ll be a real pleasure for me to go up against him in a game that will hopefully be picked for television.

“I managed to create some fantastic FA Cup memories during my time with Newport, so hopefully we can go on and create a few more now.”

Flynn also saluted match-winner Williams, who converted his spot-kick right in front of the travelling fans.

Flynn added: “It was a fantastic penalty – I’m just glad we had Andy on the pitch for it.

“He’s a really cool customer in situations like that, he’s been there and done it all before.

“That penalty will probably go a long way to paying the rest of his contract, so well done to him for that.

“In the end it’s been a terrific cup tie between two good teams at this level.

“I’ve got real admiration for Stockport but I think we’ve got what we deserved in the end.”

After a largely uneventful opening 45 minutes at a packed Edgeley Park, the deadlock was broken by the Saddlers shortly after the hour mark.

Danny Johnson, whose loan deal from Mansfield is due to come to an end next week, fired home from 30 yards, though Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe was unlucky as he got a strong hand to the shot.

County thought they had bagged a replay when sub Paddy Madden levelled in the 88th minute but Williams won it for the Saddlers after Liam Kinsella was fouled by Madden.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “This was a massive missed opportunity for us, without question.

“When you get a draw at home against a team in your own league, then you have to fancy yourselves to get through.

“That makes the result even more disappointing.

“We’ve not put in a good enough performance. That’s clear.

“It’s very disappointing, but then if we’d got a replay you have to ask would we have deserved it.

“I certainly believe that Walsall would have felt aggrieved if they’d had to go to a replay.

“We’ve done well to get ourselves back into it with the equaliser but to then throw it all away in the manner we did was very frustrating.

“We haven’t defended well enough on the day but you are going to lose football matches.

“I’m a bit grumpy now but our next eight league games, starting against Northampton next week, can really set us up now in terms of getting ourselves in the shake-up for promotion.”