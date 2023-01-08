Jack Nowell facing ‘tough decision’ on Exeter future with ‘hands tied’ at club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Nowell facing ‘tough decision’ on Exeter future with ‘hands tied’ at club

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 6:02 pm
Jack Nowell’s Exeter contract expires at the end of this season (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jack Nowell’s Exeter contract expires at the end of this season (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England wing Jack Nowell admits he has “a tough decision” to make on his club future and accepts that “hands are tied” in terms of the Gallagher Premiership salary cap.

Nowell looks set to follow Exeter team-mates Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds out of Sandy Park when his contract expires later this year.

Cowan-Dickie and Simmonds will play for French champions Montpellier after the World Cup, and Nowell’s 10-year Exeter career appears to be in its final few months.

Exeter and England wing Jack Nowell
Jack Nowell has enjoyed a successful 10-year career with Exeter (James Manning/PA)

The 29-year-old says no decision has yet been made, but a reduced salary cap of £5million has made it increasingly difficult for English clubs to compete with sides in France and Japan.

“Everyone is pretty aware of the salary cap and stuff, and every Premiership team is in the same position,” Nowell said.

“I would love to stay at the club, but for me I am in a position with where I am at in my career, and I have got a family, so I have got to spend a bit more time thinking about these decisions now.

“It doesn’t take anything away from what I want to do for the club now. If it is my last year, then so be it, but I want to win every game for the club and win competitions.

Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter
Exeter boss Rob Baxter has seen Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds sign for Montpellier (Simon Galloway/PA)

“I am not saying I am definitely leaving, but I have never been in a position where I am in a position to speak to other clubs.

“Nothing is set in stone at the moment, so I am pretty chilled and laidback and I am just going to see what happens.”

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says that he has to plan for next season without Nowell, who is closing in on 50 England caps and became Chiefs’ first British and Irish Lion when he toured New Zealand in 2017.

If Nowell does head abroad, then current Rugby Football Union policy means that he will not be eligible for England following the World Cup.

“As much as I would love to stay here and be at the Chiefs forever, Rob’s hands are tied, Tony Rowe’s (Exeter chairman and chief executive) hands are tied and that is one of the tough decisions I have got to think about now,” he added.

“As much as I would love to be here and stay here, I have got these guys (Nowell’s family) to think about, and that is why I am spending a bit of time doing it and seeing what happens.

“Like Rob said during the week, it is a very open discussion – there are no mind games going on.

Exeter and England wing Jack Nowell
Nowell became Exeter’s first British and Irish Lion when he toured New Zealand in 2017 (David Davies/PA)

“I am being very open with Rob about when, or if, a team has spoken to me, and I like that fact because it is open, it is honest and I like speaking to Rob like that.

“Covid did a lot of bad stuff to different teams, not just Wasps and Worcester. There is a lot of other stuff going on behind the scenes with other teams as well.

“I completely understand why they are doing it (the reduced salary cap) and what they are doing, but at the same time I have to look after myself, got to look after my family and I have got to see what happens.”

