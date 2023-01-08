Stevenage claim dramatic FA Cup upset at Aston Villa as Man City cruise through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stevenage claim dramatic FA Cup upset at Aston Villa as Man City cruise through

By Press Association
January 8, 2023, 7:20 pm
Stevenage’s Dean Campbell (right) celebrates with Jordan Roberts (left) after scoring the winner at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA)
Stevenage’s Dean Campbell (right) celebrates with Jordan Roberts (left) after scoring the winner at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA)

League Two promotion-chasers Stevenage celebrated the biggest shock of the FA Cup third round after scoring two late goals to claim a stunning 2-1 success at Aston Villa.

Boro midfielder Dean Campbell fired home a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Villa Park following Jamie Reid’s 88th-minute leveller from the penalty spot.

Villa had led since Morgan Sanson’s 33rd-minute opener but endured some nervy moments even before the sensational late twist as Steve Evans’ visitors had a Danny Rose goal disallowed for offside and hit the crossbar through Luke Norris.

With time running out, Reid coolly converted from 12 yards after Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker was sent off for pulling down Campbell in the box.

And the afternoon ended in embarrassment for Unai Emery’s Premier League side as Campbell lashed past Robin Olsen at the near post following a short corner to earn Stevenage a famous victory and a fourth-round trip to Stoke.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Manchester City set up a potential meeting with Premier League leaders Arsenal by thrashing Chelsea 4-0.

Mahrez fired City ahead with a stunning free-kick, before Julian Alvarez doubled the advantage with a penalty after Kai Havertz was punished for handball following VAR intervention.

Phil Foden extended the lead before the break and Mahrez added his second from the spot late on as Pep Guardiola’s side piled more pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter following their 1-0 top-flight success at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

The six-time cup winners, who left Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench, will host the victors of Monday evening’s game between the Gunners and League One Oxford at Kassam Stadium in the next round.

Chelsea were booed off at the end of each half at the Etihad as they suffered a third-round exit for the first time since a 5-3 loss to Manchester United in 1998, which included two goals from the late Gianluca Vialli.

Earlier on Sunday, substitute Sonny Perkins struck a dramatic equaliser as Leeds overcame a late penalty miss to salvage a replay following a thrilling 2-2 draw at Championship strugglers Cardiff.

The 1972 winners were in danger of crashing out of the competition at the third-round stage for the sixth successive season following first-half strikes from Bluebirds duo Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo.

But 18-year-old Perkins poked home his first senior goal three minutes into added time after fellow replacement Rodrigo halved the deficit with a header.

Spanish forward Rodrigo saw his 81st-minute spot-kick saved by Jak Alnwick at 2-1 after Joel Bagan was sent off for handling Junior Firpo’s goal-bound effort, while Mateo Joseph wasted another golden chance before Perkins’ crucial intervention spared the Premier League club’s blushes.

Walsall also celebrated following late drama as they edged past League Two rivals Stockport with a 2-1 victory at Edgeley Park.

Saddlers substitute Andy Williams converted a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to set up a fourth-round meeting with Leicester after Liam Kinsella was fouled by Paddy Madden.

Madden looked to have earned the Hatters a replay by levelling with a fine curling effort just two minutes from time following Danny Johnson’s opener.

Stoke benefited from two own goals as they cruised to a 3-0 win over League Two side Hartlepool.

Pools pair Euan Murray and Rollin Menayese inadvertently helped the Championship visitors to victory at Victoria Park, either side of Jacob Brown’s goal.

Derby also eased through with a 3-0 success, beating fellow League One side Barnsley thanks to a James Collins penalty, plus goals from Tom Barkhuizen and Jason Knight.

Blackburn defeated Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road – in David Wagner’s first match in charge of the Canaries – courtesy of a Jack Vale strike.

Elsewhere, Bristol City snatched a replay after Antoine Semenyo’s second-half header cancelled out Joel Piroe’s opener in a 1-1 draw with Championship rivals Swansea at Ashton Gate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Young blonde woman holding english banknotes pounds, showing money smiling happy and confident outdoors; Shutterstock ID 2199299893; purchase_order: ; job:
Your Money: How you can make yourself £1,000 in 2023
Left to right technician Richard Osborne & Professor Dragan Jovcic. Image: Scottish Enterprise
Aberdeen University green energy spin out project receives £75,000 funding
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
'I love them so much' - Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Aberdeen city road closed following crash as police try to trace occupants
Dean Campbell celebrates his winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell nets dramatic FA Cup winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa
Brody Paterson in action for Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13627163k)
Brody Paterson: Hartlepool boss Keith Curle confirms Cove Rangers interest in defender
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University faces backlash after putting trigger warnings on beloved children's book
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison gave them the lead in the Scottish Cup tie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hutchison Vale: Gavin Levey pleased to progress in Scottish Cup despite…
Train tickets would be on average £13 more expensive without government subsidy. Image: DC Thomson.
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…
: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented