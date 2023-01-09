The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 5:02 am
Julian Alvarez, second left, celebrates scoring Manchester City’s second goal in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Julian Alvarez, second left, celebrates scoring Manchester City’s second goal in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round by thumping Chelsea 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Sunday’s third-round ties also included Stevenage pulling off a shock 2-1 win at Aston Villa, while Wrexham triumphing 4-3 at Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday beating Newcastle 2-1 were upsets on Saturday.

Shaun Murphy dumped defending champion Neil Robertson out of snooker’s Masters, in tennis the United States beat Italy to triumph at the United Cup, and Great Britain’s Ellia Smeding made speed skating history in Norway.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

Riyad Mahrez scores City's fourth and his second at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA).
Riyad Mahrez scores City’s fourth and his second at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cheslea players wearing number nine tops in tribute to the late Gianluca Vialli (Martin Rickett/PA).
Prior to the match Chelsea players wore number nine tops in tribute to the late Gianluca Vialli (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City and Chelsea players and fans pay tribute to Gianluca Vialli with a minute's applause
Both sets of players and fans paid tribute to Vialli with a minute’s applause (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stevenage players celebrate after springing an upset at Villa (Nick Potts/PA).
Stevenage players celebrate after springing an upset at Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
The score is shown on screen towards the end of National League Wrexham's win at Championship Coventry (Barrington Coombs/PA).
The score is shown on screen towards the end of National League Wrexham’s win at Championship Coventry (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Josh Windass scores his second goal in Sheffield Wednesday's victory over Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA).
Josh Windass scored a brace as Sheffield Wednesday got the better of Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui speaks with referee Andrew Madley after the 2-2 draw at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA).
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was left frustrated by a late effort being ruled out for offside as his side drew 2-2 at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fashion Sakala (right) celebrates scoring Rangers' first goal in a 2-0 win at Dundee United that takes them to 16 points from a possible 18 under new boss Michael Beale in the cinch Premiership (Jane Barlow/PA).
Fashion Sakala, right, celebrates with fellow goalscorer Malik Tillman after Rangers’ first goal in a 2-0 win at Dundee United that takes them to 16 points from a possible 18 under new boss Michael Beale in the cinch Premiership (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sale's Akker van der Merwe forces his way over the line to score a try during their 24-16 Gallagher Premiership win at Harlequins (Andrew Matthews/PA).
Sale’s Akker van der Merwe forces his way over the line to score a try during their 24-16 Gallagher Premiership win at Harlequins (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Quarterback Josh Allen, centre, and the Buffalo Bills carry flags onto the field displaying the number 3 in support of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest in their previous game
Quarterback Josh Allen, centre, and the Buffalo Bills carry flags onto the field displaying the number 3 in support of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest in their previous game (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)
Bills fans display a sign in Hamlin's honour
Bills fans display a sign in Hamlin’s honour (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)
Murphy celebrates after defeating Robertson 6-4 on day one of the Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA).
Murphy celebrates after his 6-4 win over Robertson day one of the Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA)
The United States team pose with the trophy after defeating Italy to win the United Cup in Sydney (Mark Baker/AP).
The United States team pose with the trophy after defeating Italy to win the United Cup in Sydney (Mark Baker/AP)
Coco Gauff in action during the final of the ASB Classic (Andrew Cornaga/AP).
Their compatriot Coco Gauff also lifted a trophy as she beat Spain’s Rebeka Masarova in the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Great Britain's Ellia Smeding from Britain in action during the Women's 1,000 m, during the European Speed Skating Championship in Norway (Christoffer Andersen/AP).
Ellia Smeding finished third in the 1,000 metres at the European Long TrackSpeed Skating Championships in Norway to deliver a first place on the podium fora female British skater at a title tournament in the discipline (Christoffer Andersen/AP)

