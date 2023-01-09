Aston Villa sign midfielder Lucy Staniforth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aston Villa have announced the signing of midfielder Lucy Staniforth on an 18-month deal.

The 30-year-old joins after being released by Women’s Super League rivals Manchester United, where she made 41 appearances for the club following her arrival in 2020.

Staniforth began her career at Sunderland and has since had spells with Lincoln, Bristol City, Liverpool and Birmingham.

She has also featured for England, earning 17 caps in her international career.

Villa manager Carla Ward said: “Lucy is someone who will bring a huge amount of experience to this squad.

“She’s a winner and is someone who can play off both sides as well as centrally. We’re delighted to have her at Aston Villa.”