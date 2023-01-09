Stevenage loanee Dean Campbell ‘buzzing’ after career highlight at Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stevenage loanee Dean Campbell ‘buzzing’ after career highlight at Aston Villa

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 12:00 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 12:06 pm
Stevenage’s Dean Campbell celebrates his winner at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Stevenage’s Dean Campbell celebrates his winner at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Stevenage hero Dean Campbell hailed their stunning 2-1 FA Cup win at Aston Villa as the best moment of his career.

The substitute turned the game after coming on just after the hour as the League Two side scored twice late on to dump Villa out.

Campbell, who is on loan from Aberdeen, started the comeback when he robbed Leander Dendoncker and was brought down by the midfielder in the box with five minutes left.

Dendoncker was sent off and Jamie Reid levelled from the spot, with Campbell firing in a dramatic winner two minutes later.

“The best part about it is my mum and dad came down from Scotland and my girlfriend is here so for them to experience that moment with me, it’s a really good feeling,” the 21-year-old told the Comet after earning a fourth round trip to Stoke.

“I’m buzzing with that. It’s an incredible moment and obviously the best I’ve had in my career so far.

“The celebrations were amazing, what a group we have. The gaffer has managed to put together a group of really top guys and the feeling was shared at the end.

“Everyone earned that, everyone deserved the win and I’m just proud of everyone.

“I heard in the back of my ear the gaffer (Steve Evans) screaming at me to go and get the corner.

“When I looked up I saw I had a lot of space and it was just about focusing on getting a good connection on it and if it goes in, it goes in. I’ve struck it really well and I’m buzzing that it has gone in.

“The lads dug deep incredibly for the first 60 minutes, they were absolutely brilliant. Villa are very good, very technical and passed it really well.

“The gaffer just wanted me to go on and try and make some passes, turn them when we can and get us up the pitch.”

It was an embarrassing exit for Villa, who had taken a first-half lead after Morgan Sanson’s first goal for the club.

Aston Villa v Stevenage – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Villa Park
Stevenage boss Steve Evans led the celebrations (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’m upset, disappointed and sorry for our supporters. We have lost a very good opportunity to do something in the FA Cup,” said boss Unai Emery.

“I’m very shocked. But it can happen when you have good chances to score but don’t take them.

“They had chances as well. Our mistake was a big mistake and they scored.

“It is a process. In other matches we have not been clinical. We have to improve, we have to learn, we have to try and find a solution.”

