Nathan Jones hopes to win over sceptical Southampton supporters

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 3:36 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 3:47 pm
Manager Nathan Jones wants the Southampton fans to get behind his side (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Manager Nathan Jones wants the Southampton fans to get behind his side (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Nathan Jones fears continued criticism from Southampton fans could hamper the club’s Premier League survival scrap.

Southampton supporters turned on the Welshman in their side’s FA Cup away fixture at Crystal Palace on Saturday by chanting: “Nathan Jones, your football is s***”.

Saints fought back from a goal down to book their place in the fourth round, earning Jones his second win as manager since joining from Sky Bet Championship Luton in November.

But Jones has lost his three Premier League matches in charge and Saints are rooted to the foot of the table following six straight defeats.

Asked if the fans’ negative outlook might undermine his tenure, Jones replied: “It could if it continues but I understand fans pay their money.

“I came in on the back foot, in terms of where I came from but it is up to me to change perceptions and it is up to me to change results. If I don’t do that I expect to be treated in a certain way.

“I actually prefer they take it out on me than the team, but we want to give them performances where they actually see progression and a group of players that want to work hard and a structure that they can get behind.

“Managers get paid to handle pressure, to handle frustrations and to come through times like this.”

Speaking ahead of Southampton’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, Jones also insisted he has no plans to change his side’s approach despite feeling the wrath of the supporters.

He continued: “Our style will not be an issue when we win games. We are not a long-ball team, as has been said. It is a myth.

“If you look back at my career, I have been an advocate of the diamond – which is front-footed and possession-based. I did that at Luton with one of the lowest budgets in the Championship and it was a side that was in the top six.

“We can talk all we want about style, but every time someone plays a ball that goes vertical that doesn’t mean we have become a long-ball team.

“Once we start getting results, no part of that will be an issue. At the minute people perceive that is how we want to play, but it is not.”

Saints host Pep Guardiola’s side at St Mary’s Stadium before they travel to fellow league strugglers’ Everton in a pivotal match on Saturday.

Croatia v Morocco – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Third Place Play Off – Khalifa International Stadium
Croatia’s Mislav Orsic is a Southampton player now (Nick Potts/PA)

Croatia international Mislav Orsic could be handed his debut in either of the two fixtures following his move from Dinamo Zagreb.

But Jones warned: “He hasn’t played much football since he scored the winner in the World Cup play-off.

“We are going to assess him because we don’t want to push him early, something happens, he breaks down, and we lose him. That would be crazy so we will take it day-by-day.”

