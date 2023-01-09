Gareth Bale’s career in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Bale’s career in pictures

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 4:50 pm
Gareth Bale celebrates World Cup qualification with Wales (David Davies/PA)
Gareth Bale celebrates World Cup qualification with Wales (David Davies/PA)

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement at the age of 33.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Wales great’s career in pictures:

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale started his career as a left-back at Southampton and quickly made a name for himself (PA)
Gareth Bale
Bale joined Tottenham in 2007 and scored his first goal for the club in a 3-3 draw with Fulham that September, but his season was soon wrecked by injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale
Bale’s performances for Tottenham in the 2010-11 Champions League, in particular home and away against Inter Milan, drew widespread praise (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale celebrates
Bale celebrates a north London derby goal against Arsenal (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Gareth Bale with the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards in 2013
Bale won the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards in 2013 (PA)
Gareth Bale, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo
Bale joined Real Madrid in a then-world record deal in 2013, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Bale celebrates winning the Champions League
Bale scored as Real beat Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League in 2014, the club’s 10th European Cup triumph (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring for Wales against England at Euro 2016
Bale celebrates scoring for Wales against England at Euro 2016 (John Walton/PA)
Gareth Bale celebrates with Wales
Bale helped Wales reach the semi-finals of the tournament (Joe Giddens/PA)
Gareth Bale lifts the Champions League trophy
Bale won the Champions League for a third time with Real in 2017, coming off the bench after an injury-plagued season as his side beat Juventus in the final in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale scores an overhead kick in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool
Bale scored an outrageous overhead kick in the 2018 Champions League final to inspire Real to victory over Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale
Bale returned to Tottenham on loan for the 2020-21 season under Jose Mourinho (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale in action at Euro 2020
Bale helped Wales reach the knockout stage of the delayed Euro 2020 (PA)
Gareth Bale
Bale collected a fifth Champions League winners’ medal in 2022 but left Real that summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale celebrates leading Wales to their first World Cup in 1958 following victory over Ukraine
Bale led Wales to their first World Cup since 1958 following victory over Ukraine (David Davies/PA)
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring against the United States
Bale scored a penalty to earn Wales a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup group game against the United States in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale after Wales' loss to England
But Bale was powerless to prevent Wales bowing out of the World Cup following a 3-0 defeat to England, which proved to be his final competitive appearance (Martin Rickett/PA)

