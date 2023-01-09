Gareth Bale’s career in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gareth Bale has announced his retirement at the age of 33.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Wales great’s career in pictures:

Gareth Bale started his career as a left-back at Southampton and quickly made a name for himself (PA)

Bale joined Tottenham in 2007 and scored his first goal for the club in a 3-3 draw with Fulham that September, but his season was soon wrecked by injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale’s performances for Tottenham in the 2010-11 Champions League, in particular home and away against Inter Milan, drew widespread praise (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale celebrates a north London derby goal against Arsenal (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Bale won the PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards in 2013 (PA)

Bale joined Real Madrid in a then-world record deal in 2013, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu (Adam Davy/PA)

Bale scored as Real beat Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League in 2014, the club’s 10th European Cup triumph (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale celebrates scoring for Wales against England at Euro 2016 (John Walton/PA)

Bale helped Wales reach the semi-finals of the tournament (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bale won the Champions League for a third time with Real in 2017, coming off the bench after an injury-plagued season as his side beat Juventus in the final in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale scored an outrageous overhead kick in the 2018 Champions League final to inspire Real to victory over Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bale returned to Tottenham on loan for the 2020-21 season under Jose Mourinho (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale helped Wales reach the knockout stage of the delayed Euro 2020 (PA)

Bale collected a fifth Champions League winners’ medal in 2022 but left Real that summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale led Wales to their first World Cup since 1958 following victory over Ukraine (David Davies/PA)

Bale scored a penalty to earn Wales a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup group game against the United States in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

But Bale was powerless to prevent Wales bowing out of the World Cup following a 3-0 defeat to England, which proved to be his final competitive appearance (Martin Rickett/PA)