Bristol Rovers players and staff to shave hair off in support of Nick Anderton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers players and staff plan to shave their hair off next week in a fundraising effort for Nick Anderton as the defender continues his fight against a rare form of bone cancer.

Anderton was diagnosed with osteosarcoma last year and, while he had successful surgery to remove a tumour, he revealed a few weeks ago he required a course of chemotherapy over several months.

In support of their team-mate, Rovers have announced players, coaches and club staff will have their heads shaved by a Bristol City supporting hairdresser on January 16 – Anderton’s shirt number.

💈 Bristol Rovers players, coaches & club staff are to support Nick Anderton in his battle against cancer by shaving their heads – see below for how YOU can help. 👊💙 — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) January 9, 2023

Rovers club captain Paul Coutts said: “We’ve always been as one in support of Nick.

“In the blink of an eye, his world’s been turned upside down and this is another way that we can help raise awareness of his condition and raise valuable funds for him and his young family at the same time.

“Some of us have less hair to lose than others and I’m sure Nick’s looking forward to seeing his mates and the gaffer without any!”