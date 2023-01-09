New boy Tomoki Iwata believes he can help Celtic to even more success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New boy Tomoki Iwata believes he can help Celtic to even more success

By Press Association
January 9, 2023, 7:16 pm
Tomoki Iwata was introduced to the Celtic support on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tomoki Iwata was introduced to the Celtic support on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tomoki Iwata believes his hard work and ball-winning capabilities can help Celtic to even more success.

The Japanese midfielder arrived in Glasgow last week following his move from Yokohama F Marinos, where he previously played under Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou.

The versatile defensive-minded player joins a side sitting nine points clear in the cinch Premiership but he is confident he can add to the team.

The 25-year-old told Celtic’s official website: “The team has been winning a lot of games and is in first place in the league so this is why I’m thinking how I can contribute to the team.

“I think my strong point is stealing the ball and my fitness and I think once I fit into the team I can contribute to achieve more success.

“I think my strong point is also working hard and in terms of my playing style then dealing with balls under pressure and this is what I would like to express.

“I also played with the manager in Japan so I would like to show my play on the pitch and contribute to the team.”

Iwata was introduced to the Celtic Park crowd at half-time in the champions’ 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

“I was really excited and I felt the passion of the supporters,” he said.

“Compared with Japan, the supporters are very passionate and I’m really looking forward to playing on that pitch with fans.

“I have been following the Celtic games, especially old highlights as well as checking the results.

“I was playing with Daizen (Maeda) at Marinos, so yeah, I was interested in the results of Celtic.

“I’m really honoured and I’m really happy to be at a great club such as Celtic and I’m just excited.”

Iwata looks unlikely to make his debut in Saturday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final against Killie at Hampden.

Postecoglou said: “He is one I was really keen to bring in initially but out of respect to my old club, after Daizen, I didn’t feel right about taking another player off their hands.

“But he has had a fantastic year and I know what he brings, he is a fantastic trainer, a fantastic character and I know the boys will love having him in the group. I know he will be a contributor.

“We have got to give him some time, he has not played for over a month. Knowing him, he has probably worked harder in training by himself than anyone else has.

“We will give him time to settle on and off the field but I have no doubt he will be a contributor between now and the end of the year.”

Iwata’s arrival saw Postecoglou complete his “priority” signings early in January but there could be further movement as speculation intensifies over the future of Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Juranovic has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A side Monza, although the signing of Alistair Johnston looks to have tied up a replacement in advance. Striker Giakoumakis has been linked with Sampdoria among other clubs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

PureGym has announced plans to open a branch in Elgin. Image: Shutterstock
PureGym confirms plans to open new branch in Elgin
CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Highland League Weekly returns for 2023 with Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle highlights, and much more!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
The public toilets on Margaret Street will close four early from now on. Image: Google Maps/ Councillor Dawn Black / Facebook.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore

Editor's Picks

Most Commented