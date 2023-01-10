Brighton midfielder Reda Khadra returns to Championship with Birmingham loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Birmingham have signed Brighton midfielder Reda Khadra on loan for the rest of the season, the club has announced.

The 21-year-old, who spent the first half of the campaign at Blues’ Championship rivals Sheffield United, becomes manager John Eustace’s second signing of the January window after defender Kevin Long joined from Burnley last week.

Khadra is an experienced player in the Championship having also made 27 appearances last season on loan at Blackburn, scoring four goals as they finished eighth.

“When I got the call that Birmingham wanted me, I was excited to go somewhere and get some minutes and play more,” Khadra told the club’s website. “I am really looking forward to playing for Birmingham.

“I hope I can get on the pitch quickly and start to play.”

Birmingham won the race to sign Khadra ahead of fellow Championship side Bristol City whose manager Nigel Pearson confirmed last week that he was interested in the player.

The Germany Under-21 international has featured just once for Brighton since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2020, as a late substitute against Manchester City in January 2021.

Birmingham are 17th in the Championship, six points clear of the relegation zone, having lost their last three games and have won just once in their last seven in the league.