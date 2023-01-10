Rotherham sign experienced defender Sean Morrison until the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham have completed the signing of experienced defender Sean Morrison until the end of the current season.

The Championship club will add the former Cardiff player to their squad subject to official ratification and international clearance.

Morrison, 32, made just under 300 appearances in a near-nine-year stint for the Bluebirds and was part of the team that secured a return to the Premier League in 2018.

However, he has not played for the Welsh club since he sustained a knee injury in the match against Barnsley in February last year.

Morrison has since returned to full fitness and will be in contention for place in the Millers’ line-up to face Blackburn on Saturday.