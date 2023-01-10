Ian Henderson brace sees Rochdale come from behind to beat Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Henderson scored a second-half double as struggling Rochdale came from behind to win 2-1 at Bradford.

Mark Hughes’ side looked on course to go fourth in League Two with a third consecutive victory after Abo Eisa put them ahead.

But veteran striker Henderson, who is 38 later this month, struck twice in seven minutes to earn Rochdale only their second win in 14 games in all competitions.

Bradford took the lead from their first effort on target in the 29th minute as Eisa finished cleverly after flick-ons from Harry Chapman and Levi Sutton.

Devante Rodney came close to equalising five minutes into the second half with a low free-kick that caught out home keeper Harry Lewis and struck the base of a post.

They levelled after Rodney was brought down in the box by Brad Halliday. Lewis saved the striker’s penalty but Henderson converted the rebound.

He then clinched Dale’s first win since November 8 with a close-range finish after Rodney had got a touch on Danny Lloyd’s cross.