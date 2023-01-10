A look at Newcastle’s recent cup record as they reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A look at Newcastle’s recent cup record as they reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 10:04 pm
Newcastle have had a lean run in the cups in the last few years (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle have had a lean run in the cups in the last few years (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle reached their first major semi-final since 2005 after beating Leicester 2-0 at St James’ Park to make the last four of the Carabao Cup.

While they went all the way in the lightly-regarded and now defunct Intertoto Cup in 2006, there has been relatively little to cheer for the Tynesiders in recent years.

With Eddie Howe’s side now just two wins away from a first significant cup victory since 1969, the PA news agency looks at some of their close calls and humblings since their last semi-final outing.

Near misses

2005-06 FA Cup quarter-final

Alan Shearer, right, did not win a trophy during his time at Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)
Alan Shearer, right, did not win a trophy during his time at Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

Twelve months on from capitulating to Manchester United at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in their most recent semi-final appearance, United had a chance to get back to the same stage of the FA Cup. But an early John Terry goal secured Chelsea a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, where Newcastle finished with 10 men as Robbie Elliott was sent off for two bookable offences. Defeat ended Alan Shearer’s hopes of winning a trophy in his final season at Newcastle.

2012-13 Europa League quarter-final

Papiss Cisse gave Newcastle hope against Benfica but that was soon extinguished (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Papiss Cisse gave Newcastle hope against Benfica but that was soon extinguished (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A rare wave of optimism swept over the north east in the Mike Ashley era as a surprise fifth-place Premier League finish was followed by some thrilling nights in Europe the following season. Their run came to a head against Benfica, who won the first leg 3-1. Papiss Cisse had two goals disallowed and then opened the scoring in the return but Eduardo Salvio struck late on to extinguish Magpies hopes as Benfica claimed a 4-2 victory on aggregate.

2016-17 EFL Cup quarter-final

Dwight Gayle missed a crucial spot-kick in Newcastle's loss to Hull (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dwight Gayle missed a crucial spot-kick in Newcastle’s loss to Hull (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle’s best chance of reaching the League Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1976 came at Hull. Having put six past Preston in the previous round, the Magpies drew a blank over the 90 minutes in East Yorkshire and although Mo Diame opened the scoring in extra time, Robert Snodgrass soon levelled. The visitors endured penalty shoot-out heartache, losing 3-1 after Jonjo Shelvey, Dwight Gayle and Yoan Gouffran all missed their spot-kicks.

Embarrassments

2011-12 FA Cup third round

Stevenage claimed a famous win over Newcastle 12 years ago (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Stevenage claimed a famous win over Newcastle (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Stevenage were ranked 73 places below Newcastle in the footballing pyramid but that did not prevent the League Two side from producing one of the biggest giant-killings in the FA Cup this century. Mike Williamson’s own goal and Michael Bostwick put Stevenage in charge before matters went from bad to worse for Newcastle when the late Cheick Tiote saw red for a rash lunge. Joey Barton halved the deficit but Newcastle were put out of their misery by Peter Winn.

2016-17 FA Cup fourth round

Rafael Benitez's Newcastle were humbled by Oxford (Adam Davy/PA)
Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle were humbled by Oxford (Adam Davy/PA)

After four successive third-round exits amid a period of gloom under owner Ashley – they won just one FA Cup tie between late January 2010 and the start of 2017 – Newcastle, in the Championship at the time, defeated Birmingham in a replay to finally get past the first hurdle. But they were chastened by Oxford next up as second-half goals from Kane Hemmings, Curtis Nelson and Toni Martinez left Rafael Benitez’s side in a heap following a 3-0 loss.

2021-22 FA Cup third round

Cambridge prevailed at St James' Park 12 months ago (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cambridge prevailed at St James’ Park 12 months ago (Owen Humphreys/PA)

While a takeover and the appointment of Eddie Howe led to an upturn, their cup woes continued after suffering a 1-0 home loss to Cambridge, who were 16th in League One at the time. Joe Ironside, a striker who grew up in awe of Newcastle great Alan Shearer, turned in the only goal of the game after the restart to prompt jubilation among the travelling support as the U’s secured one of the upsets of the round.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Maggie Leslie, Ellon's beloved 'Queen of Burgers'.
‘Half a million burgers – and just as much banter’: Family’s tribute to Ellon’s…
2
A collage of Prince Harry as a teenager alongside a red deer.
Revealed: Harry ‘feared he would die’ as head was shoved inside dead deer in…
3
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
4
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
7
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 20: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on December 20, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder linked with a return to England
8
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman in stab vest and helmet seen on Aberdeen street
9
Elaine Rand with her daughter Marie who has been waiting for cataracts removal for over a year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
‘Marie can’t do anything’: Woman waiting over a year on 12-week NHS waiting list…
10
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is relishing a semi final clash with Rangers. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Graeme Shinnie understands importance to Aberdeen fans of beating Rangers in League Cup semi-final
Calmac have cancelled ferries this morning warning more could follow.
Islanders warn tourism trade is at risk over delays to summer ferry bookings
File photo dated 15/09/21 of Michael Matheson MSP Net Zero and Energy Secretary who has warned even more people could find themselves struggling to pay their bills next year. The number of calls to an energy advice hotline in Scotland has more than quadrupled as more and more bill payers struggle with rising prices. In December around 370 calls a day were made to the Energy Advice service, well up from last year's average of around 80 a day during the same month. Issue date: Tuesday December 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Hotline. Photo credit should read: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire
SNP energy secretary slams ‘money wasting’ delays to north-east carbon capture scheme
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a press conference on winter pressures in the NHS, at St Andrews House in Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday January 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND NHS. Photo credit should read: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire
Aberdeenshire pensioner denies sending threatening messages about First Minister's 'assassination'
Sunset behind an offshore oil rig
Scottish energy strategy branded 'breathtaking betrayal' as government takes aim at North Sea exploration
3
Katie Holmes sitting in her wheelchair with French bulldog Meeko sitting in her lap smiling
Charity's vet bill for rescue dog Meeko soar as further health conditions uncovered
The A96 was partially blocked this afternoon following a two car crash near Kintore. Image: Google Maps.
Two-vehicle crash blocks A96 near Kintore
Forest Park
Final decision on plans to turn public Stonehaven park into rugby pitch expected this…
Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747 repurposed to launch a rocket into space
'Space is never easy': North Scotland's rocket launch industry commiserates on Cornwall failure
CR0040521 Trevor Ross of Inverlochy Crescent, Ness Castle, Inverness found a highly unusual golden shell while out walking on Nairn Beach. 10th January 2023 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I felt like I had won the golden ticket': Offshore worker's delight at rare…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented