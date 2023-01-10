Mark Williams buzzing after defying wasp attack to advance in Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Williams buzzing after defying wasp attack to advance in Masters

By Press Association
January 10, 2023, 11:02 pm
Mark Williams swatted David Gilbert 6-2 in London (Adam Davy/PA)
Mark Williams swatted David Gilbert 6-2 in London (Adam Davy/PA)

Mark Williams warded off a wasp attack to swat David Gilbert 6-2 and advance to the quarter-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

The 47-year-old Welshman displayed some unlikely dance moves as he sought to avoid the persistent attention of the insect and wrap up victory.

Referee Marcel Eckardt briefly suspended the eighth frame as he tried in vain to dispose of the interloper, and Williams joked afterwards: “I thought it was going to sting my nuts at one stage.”

Williams, who won his first of two Masters titles in 1998, buzzed in back-to-back century breaks to start the match before a further run of 95 put him in a 3-0 lead.

The Welshman extended his advantage but Gilbert, handed his place in the top-16 tournament following the suspension of Yan Bingtao, rallied after the mid-session interval, winning two frames in a row to narrow the deficit to two frames.

Gilbert missed a couple of golden chances in the next, allowing Williams to reassert control at 5-2, before the wasp-hit eighth frame went Williams’ way as he clawed his way back from a 63-point deficit.

Cazoo Masters 2023 – Day Three – Alexandra Palace
Mark Williams will face Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last eight of the Masters (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s unbelievable how I’m still playing at the top of the game and I’m enjoying every minute of it,” admitted Williams, who will face Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, the season’s in-form star Mark Allen, who won the Masters title in 2018, suffered a shock 6-0 whitewash by Barry Hawkins.

Hawkins, who will face either Judd Trump or Ryan Day in the quarter-finals, told the BBC: “I think the result flatters me a little bit. I think my safety won me the match really. I played a lot of good safety and created chances that way.

“I think if I was ultra-critical, I could have scored a little better but I kept Mark under pressure and I didn’t do that much wrong – very few easy unforced errors – and I think that’s made the difference in the end.”

Hawkins recovered from a 55-0 deficit in the opening frame to win it on the colours, with breaks of 76 and 114 then extending his advantage.

Allen looked set to get on the scoreboard in a scrappy fourth frame only to overcut the brown and leave it over the corner pocket, Hawkins clearing up to move further ahead before making it 5-0 with breaks of 45 and 41.

Cazoo Masters 2023 – Day Three – Alexandra Palace
Barry Hawkins served up a stunning 6-0 win over Mark Allen (Adam Davy/PA)

Having recovered from 6-1 down to beat Ding Junhui 10-7 in the final of the UK Championship in November, there was still a glimmer of hope for Allen, but the Northern Irishman was unable to reproduce such heroics and Hawkins sealed a commanding victory.

“For once I didn’t have that much time off (over Christmas), I had a couple of days off here and there but kept going up the club because I knew this tournament was coming up and this is not a place you want to come here and be underprepared,” Hawkins added.

“I thought I’d keep my head down and today it’s paid off.”

Barry Hawkins
Barry Hawkins (right) whitewashed Mark Allen on day three of the Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace (Adam Davy/PA)

A disappointed Allen was quick to pay tribute to Hawkins, telling Eurosport: “I probably should have won the first frame and had a couple of chances in frame four, other than that I thought he was phenomenal.

“Some of his safety play was ridiculously good. There were a number of times I came to the table consecutively scratching my head, I had no shot at all.

“I said to him at the end, it’s probably one of the best safety performances I’ve ever played against as a pro. Granted I missed a few balls as well but you just have to credit Barry, he just froze me out. It was a phenomenal performance.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented