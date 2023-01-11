FA to investigate suspicious betting patterns in Arsenal’s win at Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Football Association will launch an investigation into suspicious betting patterns surrounding Arsenal’s FA Cup win at Oxford on Monday night, the PA news agency understands.

The Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the League One club thanks to Mohamed Elneny’s header and Eddie Nketiah’s brace.

The betting patterns centre around the booking of Oxford defender Ciaron Brown.

The 24-year-old was shown a yellow card in the 59th minute following a foul on Nketiah. It was the only booking in the match.

The FA is understood to be aware of the matter and will investigate.

An Oxford statement read: “Oxford United can confirm that they have been made aware of a specific allegation of irregular betting around our Emirates FA Cup game against Arsenal on Monday evening.

“The club will co-operate fully with any investigation and while this is ongoing, we are unable to make any further comment.”