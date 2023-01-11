Scott Lindsey leaves Swindon to take over at Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley have appointed Scott Lindsey as their latest manager.

Lindsey has left his role as Swindon boss to join their League Two rivals on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

His assistant, Jamie Day, has also made the move to West Sussex.

Lindsey replaces Matthew Etherington, who was sacked last month after just 32 days in charge.

The 50-year-old told the club website: “I’m really excited to be here. It has taken a while, but I am delighted to finally get the deal done and over the line.

“I am straight to work on the training ground tomorrow, they are a great group of lads, and I look forward to working with them.”

Gavin Gunning and Steve Mildenhall have taken interim charge of Swindon, who are eighth in League Two. Crawley currently lie fourth from bottom.