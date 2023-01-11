Watford sign Brazilian youngster Matheus Martins on loan from Udinese

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watford have signed Brazilian teenager Matheus Martins on loan from Udinese for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old forward signed a four-year deal with the Serie A side after joining from Fluminese and will now finish the campaign in the Sky Bet Championship.

Watford said: “After signing a permanent contract in Italy, the former Fluminense youngster will now look to aid the Hornets’ quest for promotion in the remainder of the current season.

“The highly-rated 19-year-old has been training with Slaven Bilic’s squad, however his involvement in Watford’s upcoming Championship clash at home to Blackpool (on Saturday) remains subject to international clearance.”

The loan move is the latest of similar deals which have previously been struck between Udinese and Watford, who are both owned by the Pozzo family.

Martins made more than 50 appearances for Brazilian side Fluminese and has featured on six occasions for his country’s Under-20s side, scoring three goals.

He has been training with Watford since last month but has been ineligible to play while his transfer and loan deal were being finalised.

Watford are currently fourth in the Championship table after being relegated from the Premier League last season.