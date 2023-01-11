FA now able to charge clubs if fans chant ‘Chelsea rent boy’ at matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FA now able to charge clubs if fans chant ‘Chelsea rent boy’ at matches

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 5:29 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 7:57 pm
The FA has told clubs it can now pursue formal action where their fans use the term ‘rent boy’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
The FA has told clubs it can now pursue formal action where their fans use the term ‘rent boy’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Clubs could now be charged by the Football Association if their fans sing the ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chant.

The chant has been heard at Chelsea’s recent matches against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, and also at the Manchester United v Everton FA Cup match, where it was aimed at the Toffees boss Frank Lampard, a former Chelsea player and manager.

While the FA has always condemned the use of the term, it has never felt able to charge clubs over its use in the past.

However, the PA news agency understands the recent conviction of Liverpool fan Paul Boardman, who admitted using the term on his way to last season’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley, was a game changer, and opens the door for the FA to sanction clubs where fans are proven to have used the term.

An FA statement said: “Today, the FA has formally written to all clubs across the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Steps 2-4, to remind them that it can pursue formal disciplinary action against any club whose supporters engage in discriminatory behaviour, now including the use of the term ‘rent boy’.

“This important step follows the recent successful prosecution of an individual by the Crown Prosecution Service for homophobic abuse, specifically relating to the term ‘rent boy’.

“The FA has now informed all clubs that it considers the ‘rent boy’ chant to be a breach of the FA rules. These rules apply to the conduct of supporters at both home and away fixtures, and clubs at all levels of English football have a responsibility to ensure their spectators behave appropriately when attending matches.”

The letter is understood to be intended as a ‘line in the sand’ to clubs, so that any ‘rent boy’ chants from this point forwards could result in disciplinary action.

The Crown Prosecution Service said last week it was looking into reported use of the term by Forest fans during their New Year’s Day match against Chelsea at the City Ground.

Chelsea Pride, an LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, tweeted on the day of the game, calling on broadcaster Sky Sports to call out the chanting on air, adding: “This is now classed as a hate crime.”

Forest’s own LGBTQ+ Trickies group said it was “embarrassed and ashamed” by the abuse and apologised on behalf of those responsible.

There were 106 reported incidents of hate crime involving sexual orientation at matches in England and Wales during the 2021-22 season, according to Home Office figures released last year. That represented a 186 per cent increase on 2018-19, the last full season unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic, when there were 37 such incidents reported.

The new stance by the FA was welcomed by Chelsea Supporters’ Trust and its LGBTQ+ group Chelsea Pride.

“The CST welcomes this important development. The FA must take action against those using the offensive chant. Homophobia has no place in football,” a statement read.

Chelsea Pride added: “We at Chelsea Pride welcome the decision from the FA to take action against the homophobic chant that is directed at those connected to Chelsea Football Club.

“Our chair has worked with the club, the CPS and many incredible people across football in pursuit of change. Today we are seeing a path for change taking place.

“However, now more than ever it’s vital we continue to work closely with Chelsea on homophobia, biphobia and transphobia and the ‘No To Hate’ campaign.

“It’s also vitally important that clubs now stand up for the LGBTQ+ community that plays such an important role within football.”

