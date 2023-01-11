Judd Trump battles back to beat Ryan Day in deciding frame at Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judd Trump battles back to beat Ryan Day in deciding frame at Masters

By Press Association
January 11, 2023, 6:35 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 11:05 pm
Judd Trump celebrates defeating Ryan Day during day four of the Masters (Adam Davy/PA)
Judd Trump celebrates defeating Ryan Day during day four of the Masters (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Masters champion Judd Trump fought back from the brink to keep alive his hopes of more Alexandra Palace success with a 6-5 first-round win over Ryan Day.

Trump, a winner of the tournament four years ago, was 5-3 down but won the ninth frame on a re-spotted black and was able to navigate his way into the last eight following a 58-break in the decider.

It sets up a quarter-final meeting with last year’s runner-up Barry Hawkins, who knocked Trump out in the last four stage.

Ryan Day looked set to reach the quarter-finals
Ryan Day looked set to reach the quarter-finals (Adam Davy/PA)

In an error-strewn contest, Trump’s break of 105 in the sixth frame was a rare moment of quality and got the former world champion back on level terms for the third time.

Day then took the next two frames to get within one of victory, Trump crucially sending the final red flying off the table in frame eight before Day secured it on the colours.

Trump’s success in the ninth frame after the black was re-spotted kept the match alive but more twists and turns were still in store.

World number 15 Day was in control of the 10th frame but a missed black cost him with his opponent showing his class to pot a brown right-handed to force a decider.

Trump’s break of 58 appeared to put him on the verge of the last eight but, with Day needing two snookers, he remained in contention until a wayward brown made the result a virtual formality.

After letting out a brief fist pump at Day’s missed shot, Trump potted the red to confirm his passage into the next round.

“Yeah, I mean I have lost a lot of close frames this season but that would have really topped it off after needing two snookers, so I was so relieved to have got to that point,” Trump said after his narrow victory.

“I think when he missed I punched the air by accident, it just came out but I am so happy.

“It has been a difficult season but I just had to dig in then. I’ve had some tremendous support and that helped me a lot.

“I was just a bit nervous at the start to be honest and it took for me to go 5-3 behind to feel like the weight was lifted off me and I could go for my shots.”

Stuart Bingham completed the last eight line-up with a 6-3 victory over Kyren Wilson on Wednesday night.

Bingham was in impressive form, rattling off three centuries to take control.

Wilson rallied late on and three consecutive half-century breaks helped him pull within two of his opponent before Bingham sealed his triumph to set up a quarter-final showdown with Shaun Murphy.

