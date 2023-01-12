Djokovic chasing perfect 10 as Raducanu races to be fit – 5 talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Djokovic chasing perfect 10 as Raducanu races to be fit – 5 talking points

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 6:03 am
Novak Djokovic is chasing his 10th Australian Open singles title (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic is chasing his 10th Australian Open singles title (John Walton/PA)

The tennis season is already in full swing as the Australian Open is now upon us.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some key talking points ahead of the first grand slam of 2023.

Djokovic targeting 10 on his return

It seems almost written in the stars that Novak Djokovic will put last year’s drama behind him to return to Melbourne and win a 10th singles title.

Twelve months ago, the Serbian was deported after being denied entry to Australia having refused a Covid-19 vaccine.

Now, with entry requirements relaxed, the nine-time champion is free to target a perfect 10, having won in Adelaide last week, and few would bet against him doing it.

Raducanu’s race for fitness

Just a few days after saying that her main target for 2023 was to stay healthy, Emma Raducanu suffered an ankle injury in a warm-up event in New Zealand that has hampered her preparations for the tournament.

Her participation remains in doubt just a few days out from the start and it is a cruel blow for the British star.

After a tough first full year on the tour, which was defined by an inability to stay fit, Raducanu would have wanted to hit the ground running in 2023 and make a first real dent on a grand slam since her memorable US Open win.

Murray making moves?

Andy Murray is a five-time runner-up at the Australian Open
Andy Murray is a five-time runner-up at the Australian Open (Jane Barlow/PA)

By anyone else’s standards Andy Murray enjoyed a remarkable 2022 season. He made the final at Stuttgart, won his 700th ATP Tour match and returned to the top 50 in the world, all while playing with a metal hip.

It was a real year of progress for the three-time grand slam champion, yet on the biggest stage Murray has been frustrated by his results.

A deep run at one of the major tournaments is the only thing he has not been able to manage, not making it past the third round since his hip troubles. He is a five-time finalist in Melbourne and would love to at least make the second week this year.

Who can challenge Iga?

As much as the women’s game appears open, with seemingly any of the competitors making the main draw having a chance of winning, Iga Swiatek is the standout star.

She had a remarkable 2022, winning the French Open and the US Open while also posting a 37-match unbeaten run. With no home favourite Ashleigh Barty around this year, Swiatek will be hoping to continue her dominance with a first grand slam Down Under.

Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia ought to be her main challengers, but on the women’s tour you never know.

Brit-tastic effort

There will be a strong British contingent Down Under, with plenty of depth below the headline stars of Murray and Raducanu.

A lot of attention will be on Jack Draper as he eyes what will be a breakthrough grand slam. The 21-year-old is now ranked inside the top 50 and will want to at least match his run to the third round of the US Open.

Cameron Norrie is perhaps Britain’s best hope in the men’s draw while Dan Evans has had success in Australia in the past. Alongside Raducanu, Harriet Dart will be hoping for joy with the likes of Jodie Burrage hoping to be involved via qualification, but Katie Boulter has missed out.

