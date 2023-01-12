Who’s flying the flag for Britain at Melbourne Park?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Who’s flying the flag for Britain at Melbourne Park?

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 6:07 am
Cameron Norrie has been in great form to start 2023 (Mark Baker/AP)
Cameron Norrie has been in great form to start 2023 (Mark Baker/AP)

Cameron Norrie leads seven British players in the main singles draws of the Australian Open.

Norrie will be Britain’s best hope for success and is one of five men to earn direct entry to the main draw, with Emma Raducanu and Harriet Dart in the women’s field.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the British contenders.

Cameron Norrie

After two brilliant seasons, Norrie’s start to 2023 indicates he is more than capable of further successes this term. The 27-year-old claimed a career-best win over Rafael Nadal at the United Cup and also beat Taylor Fritz and Alex De Minaur. Having lost to Sebastian Korda in the first round in Melbourne 12 months ago, a good run could see him push back into the top 10.

Dan Evans

Dan Evans in action at the United Cup
Dan Evans in action at the United Cup (Mark Baker/AP)

Evans has been short of wins to start the season after struggling with illness but knows how to win grand slam matches. A relative veteran now at 32, the stylish right-hander is again seeded and will hope to at least match last year’s effort in reaching the third round.

Jack Draper

Jack Draper in Adelaide
Jack Draper could be set for a big 2023 (Kelly Barnes/AP)

Such has been the swiftness of Draper’s rise that his first appearance at the Australian Open is in the main draw as a top-50 player. The 21-year-old left-hander has already shown that his powerful but varied game can be a match for anyone but faces a very tough start against defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Andy Murray

Andy Murray in Adelaide
Andy Murray is back for another tilt in Melbourne (Kelly Barnes/AP)

Murray finds himself as only the British number four as he continues to try to find a way back to the top of the game. The 35-year-old was mercifully free of too many physical issues last season but frustrated by his performances and results. He will hope a strong pre-season training block pays off in Australia, where he also has a difficult opener against Matteo Berrettini.

Kyle Edmund

The 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist has been the forgotten man of British tennis in the two years he has spent battling a knee problem. Edmund has to manage the condition but, at 28, is hoping he still has more years ahead of him. Ranked down at 583, he is able to enter tournaments using a protected standing reserved for those who have spent long periods on the sidelines.

Emma Raducanu

A twisted ankle means 2023 begins as 2022 finished with fitness doubts over the British number one. Raducanu was in tears after suffering the injury during a match in Auckland last week having spent most of the off-season working on her physical condition. If the 20-year-old does recover in time, she will hope to set the tone for a more positive campaign.

Harriet Dart

Having broken into the top 100 last season, Dart is in the main draw on ranking in Melbourne for the first time. The 26-year-old ended 2022 with brilliant victories over Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic representing Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup and will aim to play with the same tenacity and belief.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
'You've got a situation where there's no consequences to actions', said teacher Mike Sexton.
‘Worse than anything I saw in the US’: Aberdeen teacher poised to quit after…
2
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
3
Cromarty Firth could make big gains from freeport status. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Mostyn McKenzie store in Trinity Centre is closing down Picture shows; Mostyn McKenzie store Trinity Centre. Aberdeen. Erikka Askeland/DCT Media Date; 22/12/2022
Independent Aberdeen shoe shop to close after nearly 60 years
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Camperdown Road crash
Man taken to hospital following crash on Aberdeen street
7
Gayle's Labrador in front of the ruins of the 12th Century Forvie Kirk - the only reminder of the 'lost' community.
Lost village: The abandoned Aberdeenshire community engulfed in sand
8
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…
9
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
10
Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Former nurse on trial accused of endangering child with ‘unnecessary’ operations

More from Press and Journal

CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Heavy rain and winds gusting to 70mph disrupt ferries and trains but sunshine forecast…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers will be aiming to shut out rampant leader leaders Queen's Park on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers relishes chance to slice gap on leaders Queen's Park
Hope of a solution for Elgin's urban gull problem. Image: DC Thomson
Glimmer of hope for a solution to Elgin's urban gull problem
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for commercial property Picture shows; Stuart Johnston, partner and head of commercial, north Scotland, DM Hall. don't know. Supplied by DM Hall Date; 29/05/2018
Unhappy with your business rates? Appeal them, says Stuart Johston of DM Hall
11 January 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Midmar Street, Buckie, Scotland. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Aberdeen. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate the equaliser 2-2
Graeme Stewart thrilled after Buckie secure shot at Shield glory
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Scott MacLeod.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
'It was horrific and humiliating': Revenge porn victim speaks out after cruel ex sends…
Bob MacIntyre.
Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup is going to be thrilling spectacle - and I'll have…
Aberdeen International Airport passengers have donated more than £3,000 to the charity globes. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen Airport passengers raise £3,000 for charity by dropping 'leftover currencies' into collection globes
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by David McPhee/ DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered to get saving
Scott Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Victim loses four teeth in drunken Aberdeen bar assault

Editor's Picks