FA reviewing mass brawl between Nottingham Forest and Wolves after cup tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Football Association is reviewing the mass brawl between Nottingham Forest and Wolves at the end of their Carabao Cup quarter-final, the PA news agency understands.

After Forest had won a penalty shoot-out to secure their path to the last four, both sets of players were involved in a melee, with stewards forced to run on to the City Ground pitch to intervene.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, who received a yellow card during the game, is under investigation for his part in the fracas having been seen confronting several opposition players.

Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White, playing against his former club, also appeared to be in the thick of the action, having celebrated his side’s win in front of travelling supporters who had booed him.

Morgan Gibbs-White celebrated his side’s win in front of the Wolves fans (Rui Vieira/AP)

The FA will review the referee’s report when it arrives and video footage but a charge would appear highly likely.

Forest boss Steve Cooper did not want to discuss the issue but said it had calmed down by the time players got into the tunnel.

“I haven’t had chance to assess it to be honest and I am not sitting on the fence too much,” he said.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper attempts to intervene as tempers flare (Tim Goode/PA)

“I just haven’t, it has been a quick turnaround, 12 hours or something, and I have been more focused on the Leicester game.

“To be fair everything was calm in the tunnel after and I know some of the Wolves staff and we spoke about the game, so there was nothing that went on after whatever went on on the pitch so I apologise for not giving you something, but I don’t want to say something because I am not aware of what happened.”

It was an ill-tempered game as there was an earlier low-key melee that saw Matheus Nunes, Daniel Podence and Serge Aurier shown cards after Wolves were denied a late penalty.