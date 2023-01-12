Tom Clare swaps Macclesfield for Love Island after taking reality TV opportunity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Macclesfield forward Tom Clare is set to appear on the new series of Love Island after being granted a period of leave.

The 23-year-old finished last season as the club’s top scorer and has a contract with the Silkmen until 2024.

Clare heads for the popular ITV reality show with Macclesfield eight points clear at the top of the Northern Premier League West Division – the eighth tier of the football structure.

Footballer Tom is ready to tackle the boys to get the girl of his dreams ⚽️ See his full chat on YouTube #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8FG9HDcM4z — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 12, 2023

A Macc statement read: “Macclesfield can confirm that the club have granted Tom Clare an extended period of leave in order to appear in this year’s Love Island competition.

“Tom approached us with the request a number of weeks ago and we were happy to show the same loyalty that he has to us since becoming one of our first-ever signings back in 2021.

“Despite the fact that we are disappointed to lose a player of Tom’s calibre for the foreseeable future, we also recognise the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level.

“Tom remains very much part of our plans here at the Leasing.com Stadium and has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the club after the show.

“We wish Tom every success and look forward to welcoming him back to the club in due course.”

The reality show, which takes place in South Africa this winter, starts on Monday.