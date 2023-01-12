St Mirren staff working flat out to help club cut costs – Stephen Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren staff working flat out to help club cut costs – Stephen Robinson

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 12:25 pm
It’s all hands to the pump at St Mirren, says boss Stephen Robinson (Steve Welsh/PA)
It’s all hands to the pump at St Mirren, says boss Stephen Robinson (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stephen Robinson revealed his staff are working flat out to help cut costs following St Mirren’s loss of £1.6million last year.

The Paisley club shared “extremely disappointing” results in the financial year from May 2021 to May 2022 as a “result of the impacts of Covid extending longer than anticipated, and a number of increased and exceptional costs”.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Hearts at Tynecastle on Friday night, the Buddies boss – who moved into the Saints hotseat last February – addressed the situation.

He said: “Obviously I was aware of that in the summer. It is not a shock to me. It is something we have been dealing with from the summer.

“The club has put procedures in place and cut certain things to make the business viable. We have to work within our means.

“Keith (Lasley, chief operating officer) came in to the club in June. I can’t comment with any clarity on the financial year before me but since the summer we have worked on turning the business into a viable asset.

“We work with four first-team staff. It is small but I have to credit them. You asked me how it has affected us. We made sure it hasn’t affected us.

“I have one physio, Gerry Docherty, who doesn’t have a day off. I have one strength and conditioning coach (Gary McColl) who works in the academy as well and works incredible hours.

“My assistant manager (Diarmuid O’Carroll) who does the analysis and goes above and beyond everything that is done at a football club to make sure we protect what we are doing.

“So far we have done that and we will continue to do that and it is a credit to the people we have got around us.

“In all parts of the football club there have been cuts made but everyone has stuck together, everyone has worked very, very hard to get us to this point of the season and we will continue to do that.”

On the three unnamed players who have been offered new contracts, the Northern Irishman said: “We hope to have some positive answers by end this week or middle of next week in terms of players re-signing. Negotiations are going quite well.”

St Mirren have drawn five out of their last six games, with a win against Aberdeen in between, and sit in sixth place in the table.

Charles Dunne, Marcus Fraser and Ethan Erhahon are suspended, with doubts over Declan Gallagher and Ryan Strain, while Richard Tait has only just resumed training after groin surgery.

Robinson said: “It is one of my favourite fixtures. I love going to Tynecastle. What a stadium and atmosphere.

“We will bring a big crowd as well so we are all looking forward to it.”

Editor's Picks