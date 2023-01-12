Arsenal face second FA charge of failing to control players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal have been charged with failing to control their players for a second successive match by the Football Association.

Six days after they were hit with the same alleged breach following their goalless Premier League draw against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta’s side have again found themselves in hot water.

The most recent charge relates to an incident in the first half of Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round tie against Oxford at the Kassam Stadium when a number of players surrounded referee David Coote.

Albert Sambi Lokonga’s shot appeared to be blocked by Elliott Moore’s hand but Coote – without the aid of VAR – waved away Arsenal’s protests as the ball went out for a corner. The Gunners have until Monday to respond to their latest charge.

An FA statement read: “Arsenal FC has been charged with breaching FA Rule E20.1 during its tie against Oxford United FC in The FA Cup on Monday 9 January 2023.

“It’s alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 34th minute and the club has until Monday 16 January 2023 to respond.”

Arsenal, who will face Manchester City in the fourth round, return to Premier League action against rivals Tottenham this weekend.