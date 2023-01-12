Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hopeful of new arrivals before transfer deadline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Brendan Rodgers is confident Leicester will do some business in the transfer window.

Rodgers is desperate for reinforcements to ensure his side stay clear of relegation danger in the Premier League.

The former Liverpool and Celtic manager was frustrated by his club’s summer activity when they lost a number of key men but only brought in one outfield player, Wout Faes from Reims.

The January window is nearly halfway through and there is no sign of any new arrivals yet, but Rodgers remains convinced they will come.

“The club are working hard behind the scenes in order to do that, hopefully we will have news of that in the future,” Rodgers said.

“The communication is fine, there is lots of dialogue, I was with them this morning for an hour or so.

“That’s all there, that’s fine. I am sure between the recruitment team and the club as a whole we will get some players in. It is always positive.”

The need for new players is heightened by an unwelcome list of injuries.

England international James Maddison remains out of contention with a knee problem that hampered his World Cup while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is out for several weeks with a glute injury.

On Maddison, Rodgers said: “He is progressing well but he won’t be available for the (Nottingham Forest) game.

“There is no timescale, he is still with the medical team.”

Leicester head to Forest on Saturday hoping to kickstart their season for a second time.

It was a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture in October that ended the Foxes’ horrible start to the campaign and they could do with a similar result after losing all three of their Premier League games since the World Cup.

Rodgers said: “We have a great game at the weekend, it is the perfect type of game you want to come in to.

“We played very well a few months back when we played them.

“We know it will be tough going there and that is where you have to show your mettle as a team and have that resilience and then hope you can show your quality.

“The first game definitely was a turning point. We had been disappointing up until that point in terms of results.

“The break gave us a chance to reset and that performance started a run of games where we looked much stronger and much better.

“Sadly for us we have picked up some injuries since then but we have to go out and look to be as competitive as we can be and play with that quality and confidence.”