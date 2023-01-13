Tottenham v Arsenal – five of the best clashes between the north London rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tottenham v Arsenal – five of the best clashes between the north London rivals

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 12:10 pm
Tottenham Hotspur’s Ledley King wins the header against Arsenal’s Pascal Cygan (centre left) during the Barclays Premiership match at White Hart Lane, north London, Saturday November 13, 2004. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO WEBSITE/INTERNET USE UNLESS SITE IS REGISTERED WITH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Ledley King wins the header against Arsenal’s Pascal Cygan (centre left) during the Barclays Premiership match at White Hart Lane, north London, Saturday November 13, 2004. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO WEBSITE/INTERNET USE UNLESS SITE IS REGISTERED WITH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE.

Tottenham and Arsenal do battle again this weekend in the latest instalment of the north London derby.

Honours have largely been even between the two teams in recent times but goals, cards and drama aplenty is almost always guaranteed.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the most memorable derby fixtures of the 21st century.

Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal – April 25, 2004

Unbeaten Arsenal made the short trip to their rivals knowing a draw would secure another Premier League title. Early goals from Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires made the result almost a formality but Spurs fought back in the second half with Jamie Redknapp reducing the deficit before stoppage-time drama. Gunners keeper Jens Lehmann fouled Robbie Keane from a corner and the Irishman fired in the penalty – but it was not enough to stop Arsenal celebrating a second title win at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham 4-5 Arsenal – November 13, 2004

Tottenham v Arsenal
Arsenal celebrate during a thrilling 5-4 win at Tottenham (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Fans were treated to a rollercoaster of a derby with several twists and turns before normal service occurred with Arsenal winning. Noureddine Naybet put Tottenham ahead and Thierry Henry equalised before the break but it was in the second half that the clash caught fire. Goals by Lauren, Vieira, Freddie Ljungberg and Pires always kept Arsene Wenger’s side in front but the hosts refused to go away with Jermain Defoe, Ledley King and Frederic Kanoute on target before a breathless encounter came to an end.

Tottenham 5-1 Arsenal – January 22, 2008

Spurs finally claimed victory over their rivals and with it secured a place in the League Cup final at Wembley. Tottenham had not beaten Arsenal since 1999, a run of 21 matches, but after an all-square first leg, Juande Ramos watched his side produce a scintillating display. Jermaine Jenas grabbed an early opener before Nicklas Bendtner put through his own net. Second-half strikes from Keane and Aaron Lennon opened up a four-goal advantage and after Emmanuel Adebayor’s consolation, Spurs had the last say with Steed Malbranque finishing the rout. They went on to lift the trophy.

Arsenal 5 -2 Tottenham – February 26, 2012

A stirring comeback helped ease some pressure on Wenger after a pulsating derby. Spurs raced into a 2-0 lead after Louis Saha’s early goal and a penalty by Adebayor but Arsenal responded emphatically with five goals in 27 minutes. Bacary Sagna reduced the deficit with a header before Robin van Persie’s super strike made it level at the break. A Theo Walcott double following Tomas Rosicky’s quickfire effort after half-time made it a day to savour for the red side of north London, who finished a point above Tottenham that season.

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal – April 30, 2017

Tottenham fans
Tottenham fans celebrate finishing above Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino’s side signed off from White Hart Lane with derby-day bragging rights and a victory that confirmed Tottenham would finish above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years. After a nervy first half, Spurs were at full throttle after the restart with Dele Alli breaking the deadlock 10 minutes in and Harry Kane sealing the result with a penalty just short of the hour.

