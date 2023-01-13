Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s problems cannot be solved in transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s problems cannot be solved in transfer window

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 12:54 pm
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s problems will not be solved in the transfer window (David Davies/PA)
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s problems will not be solved in the transfer window (David Davies/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists their current problems cannot be solved in this transfer window.

After back-to-back wins upon the Premier League’s resumption, the club slipped up with a 3-1 defeat at Brentford and then were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Wolves in the FA Cup.

Klopp is currently missing forwards Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, who faces a race to be fit to face Brighton on Saturday, but his midfield has also suffered with injury problems this season.

The club have already signed forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £38million but the Reds boss admits that is likely to be their only purchase this month as there are not the resources available to deepen the squad.

“Come on, do I have to tell the money story again? What could be the reason – that we have money like crazy but we don’t buy the players even when they are available?” said Klopp.

“That’s what you think of me, after all the years? Why do you ask the question when the answer lies on the table. You know the answer.

“If I sit here and say ‘No, no, no. We have money in the bank massively like we don’t know what to do with but the players out there – Nah we don’t do that’.

“We have on top of that the problem that in the moment four of our offensive players are injured. Now, we buy another one then they will come back, Darwin soon, the others a little bit later, and then we have seven strikers.

“We couldn’t even put them all on the Champions League list. It is just not that easy. You cannot solve the problems – especially with injuries.

“Injuries are the big, big shadow over all of us because we cannot solve it in the transfer window.

“Sometimes you have to but usually we just have to get through until the boys come back and then you can use them again.

“That’s why in our best season we didn’t have a lot of injuries. Now we have them and we have to deal with that but the transfer market, for us in this moment, is obviously not the solution.

Brentford v Liverpool – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Jurgen Klopp is waiting to see if Darwin Nunez will be fit for Liverpool’s game against Brighton *(John Walton/PA)

“But if something is out there and someone tells me ‘Yes we will do it’ but for this particular situation I don’t think it will happen.”

Klopp’s frustrations have not been helped by Nunez not being able to train so far this week because of a muscle injury.

It leaves his resources up front slim but he will wait until the last moment to rule out the Uruguay international.

“If he cannot train today then, yes, that would rule him out,” Klopp added. “We are waiting for the latest information; it is not a major one, but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that.”

Midfielder James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are set to return for the trip to the south coast but Firmino remains absent.

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield
James Milner is set to return for Liverpool’s trip to Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Millie, yesterday, did big parts of training and will be back in normal training today. Bobby not,” said Klopp.

“He did the normal rehab stuff, all the experts told us what we can do – and then Bobby felt again something and that kept him out then for longer.

“I don’t know exactly when he will be back, but he’s not close to team training, no.

“Stefan will be back in training today. He was out, he got a knock on the hip bone, which is quite uncomfortable, but he will be back as well and that’s it pretty much.”

Editor's Picks