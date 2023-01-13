Ange Postecoglou ignoring speculation as Celtic players linked with move away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not thinking about any possible departures from his squad as he prepares for his latest Hampden visit.

Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic and Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis continue to be linked to a growing number of clubs but both are in contention for Saturday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final against Kilmarnock.

Postecoglou said: “The nature of the business is there is speculation for the whole of January. From my perspective, I don’t really think about it unless it comes to me. Usually when it comes to me, it means there is something there.

“We haven’t had anything like that for any player up until this point, everyone is totally focused on the game.

“There is no feeling of any instability or uncertainty in the group. They are training hard.”

There appears to be nothing imminent in terms of transfer incomings despite ongoing speculation about the possibility of Celtic signing South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung.

“I’m not across it all the time but I am kept abreast and I reckon around 10 per cent of what’s out there at the moment is anywhere close to the truth,” Postecoglou said.

“That’s not because I think people are being deliberately misleading, it’s just that they get a bit of information from their cousin’s barber’s neighbour and it becomes ‘Celtic are linked to certain players’.

“When we are ready to do business, I think people have seen in the past that we do it. We don’t do it through the media, we don’t do it through speculation.

“It’s pretty straightforward. If there is an opportunity there, and we feel really good about it, we will move quickly and get it done.

“I don’t feel like anything is dragging on because we are not really hanging on to something.”

Celtic’s injury situation is easing but they will still have an unchanged squad for Saturday’s Hampden clash.

Anthony Ralston, Sead Haksabanovic, James McCarthy and Stephen Welsh all returned to training on Friday but will not play at Hampden, while Greg Taylor remains out with a hamstring problem.

“They are all back training, except Greg Taylor, which is good but they have only had one session so no real change from last week,” Postecoglou said.