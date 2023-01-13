Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal’s players are in a ‘good emotional state’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta confident Arsenal’s players are in a ‘good emotional state’

By Press Association
January 13, 2023, 3:06 pm
Mikel Arteta is happy with the emotional state of his Arsenal squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta is happy with the emotional state of his Arsenal squad (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes his players are in a “good emotional state” following the latest Football Association charge to hit the club – but admits he will hold talks with his squad to bring about a change in “behaviour”.

The Gunners were charged for allegedly failing to control their players as they crowded referee David Coote having not been awarded a penalty for handball in the first half of their FA Cup win over Oxford.

That followed on from a similar incident in a victory at Leeds in October, with Arteta’s own touchline behaviour widely criticised in recent weeks.

The Spaniard takes his side to face north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday with Arsenal making the short trip sitting top of the Premier League.

Asked if the latest incident showed his players are feeling the pressure of leading the way in the league, Arteta replied: “I think the players are in a good emotional state.

“They are excited, they are enjoying playing together and obviously we are in a good position. We have to now improve a lot of things and maintain a lot of the good things that have taken us this far.”

He refused to be drawn on the latest charge or whether it came as a surprise, but did respond when asked if he would talk to his players about it, saying: “Anything that we can do to improve, we will always have conversations with our players and staff to see what we can do better (and if) we have to change any behaviour.”

Scotland v Ukraine – UEFA Nations League – Group 1 – Hampden Park
Mykhailo Mudryk (second left) is a transfer target for Arsenal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Arteta admitted the club are “trying to improve” the squad in the January window but would not speak about Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The PA news agency understands a deal for the 22-year-old is now close, with Arteta adding: “You know we cannot talk about any other players.

“There are some interests in what we’d like to do to improve the team because we’re short in certain areas and with injuries that we picked up. We are trying and as a club we are trying to improve in every window.”

Arteta also revealed Gabriel Jesus is still “far” from returning to action having undergone surgery on a knee injury suffered at the World Cup.

The Brazil forward has posted on Instagram recently images of him disposing of a knee brace and a pair of crutches.

Arteta, however, does not expect him back any time soon.

“He’s progressing really well, he’s working really hard, he’s in the right place in terms of the time that we set for him, but he’s still a bit far,” he said.

“I’d like to see him very quickly but I don’t think it’s going happen. We’re going to have to be patient with that one.

“But let’s see. It’s a complicated surgery, in any surgery there are always a lot of things where you have to be cautious. He’s a player that’s going to push to be really fast on the pitch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
2
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
3
A96 crash
Man, 74, and woman, 73, in serious condition following A96 crash involving lorry and…
4
Mikel Arteta is happy with the emotional state of his Arsenal squad (Nick Potts/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
5
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
6
Antisocial behaviour which plagued Union Street throughout 2022 has now spread into the newly reopened Union Terrace Gardens. City centre police commander David Paterson has pledged "robust" action to tackle the problem. Image: Kenny Elrick/Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Police: Evidence of antisocial crime ‘not strong enough’ for another Aberdeen city centre teen…
7
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of 54 (PA)
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of…
8
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
9
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
10
london calling aberdeen aoc productions
London’s calling as Aberdeen theatre company embark on north-east tour to celebrate the Big…

More from Press and Journal

Evan Towler.
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds expects Queen's Park's big guns to return in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'I have a short fuse': Man's apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
Anna Danby is in her element in the Scottish Highlands.
Big Interview: Anna Danby's hitting the heights at the helm of the Fort William…
17Sep14. Drummond Road, Inverness. Pictured, Drummond School, Drummond Road, Inverness. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .17/09/14
'Nothing more than discrimination': Complaint alleges special needs students in Inverness were used as…
The owners of the Loch Awe Holiday Park in Taynuilt, Argyll have issued eviction notices to a number of residents of the site. Lodge owners May Clayton with Sandy and Christine Nicol with their lodge are among those asked to leave. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Residents face eviction from Loch Awe Holiday Park
From discussing new Scottish crime fiction to playing with the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers band, acclaimed author Chris Brookmyre is looking forward to Granite Noir. Image: Bob McDevitt.
Fun' lovin crime writer Chris Brookmyre set to hit the high notes at Granite…
Highland councillor Jim McGillivray (second left) and Royal Dornoch captain Prof David Bell celebrate the new 99-year lease, flanked by Dornoch Provost Paddy Murray and club general manager Neil Hampton. Image Matthew Harris. Dornoch. Supplied by royal dornoch Golf club Date; Unknown
A 16,000% rent increase - but Royal Dornoch's new lease could open the way…
Rishi Sunak
Readers' letters: Rishi Sunak's personal healthcare preferences, climate change, the closure of Bonobo cafe
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Will it be a happy return to Hampden for cup hopefuls Aberdeen?

Editor's Picks