David Wotherspoon wants St Johnstone to get season back on track after poor run

David Wotherspoon admits St Johnstone need to get back to winning ways quickly after a damp squib of a festive period.

Saints have slipped down the cinch Premiership to eighth place after losing four games on the trot.

They can give their top-six hopes a major shot in the arm though when they host Livingston on Saturday with the chance to move a point behind their visitors.

Wotherspoon said: “It feels like the festive period is over now and we need to get back to business. It has not been a great period for us lately, we have to get back to what we are good at. We are looking forward to this weekend.

“We haven’t looked too far ahead to the next run of games, all our focus is on Livingston this Saturday and to get back to winning ways. That’s what we want to do and give the fans something to cheer about.

“We haven’t started well in recent games, we need to address this issue because when we do get going we are a threat and can cause teams problems.”

Wotherspoon has gone from one of his career highs in playing for Canada at the World Cup to a difficult period that he wants to end quickly.

“The World Cup is done now, it’s back to playing for St Johnstone and that’s my priority,” the former Hibernian player said. “I have to focus on the present and that’s to get back to winning ways this weekend.”

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and he wants to get his future sorted but only after results pick up for Callum Davidson’s men.

“I have spoken to the gaffer about my contract, he wants to start talks with me,” he said.

“I want to know what type of future lies ahead of me. However, at the moment all we are focused on is getting back to winning ways and picking up three points.”