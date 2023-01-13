Judd Trump rallies from behind to beat Barry Hawkins into Masters semi-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Judd Trump escaped from the jaws of defeat to beat Barry Hawkins and book his place in the semi-final of the Masters.

The 2019 champion trailed Hawkins 5-4 in their best-of-11 last-eight encounter at Alexandra Palace.

But Trump, who earlier matched the highest break of the week with a 143, delivered a clearance of 107 in the 10th frame to set up a decider.

Hawkins was first to get among the balls, but Trump required just one opportunity to take a tense finale with a break of 81, securing his sixth semi-final spot.

The 33-year-old will face Stuart Bingham for a place in Sunday’s final.

“It was a tremendous atmosphere, and certainly up there with the top three I have ever played in or experienced,” said Trump, who came back from 5-3 down to beat Ryan Day in his opening match earlier this week.

“I felt in control at the end, as if I knew I was going to clear up. I made some good breaks from 4-3 down.

Judd Trump held his nerve to beat Barry Hawkins (Steven Paston/PA)

“I had to hang in there at the start when I was struggling, but towards the end I felt that if I could get my hand on the table I was going to score heavily.

“It’s a nice feeling to win another close one. It gives me confidence to do that when my back was against the wall.”

Following Trump’s triumph, Bingham wasted no time in booking his last-four spot with a crushing 6-0 win over Shaun Murphy.

“I felt really nervous going out there, but as soon as I won that first frame I settled down and got my scoring boots on,” said Bingham, who recorded impressive breaks of 78, 128 and 107 in the whitewash.

Stuart Bingham secured his place in the last four by beating Shaun Murphy (Steven Paston/PA)

“It was nice getting a standing ovation at the end. There is no place better when you play like that. The crowd get right behind you.”

Looking ahead to his semi-final with Trump, the 2020 champion added: “We have had big matches and big finals in the past.

“Tomorrow will not be any different. It will be a tough game, and I will give him the utmost respect. But if I play like I did tonight I fancy my chances.”