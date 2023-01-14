Jack Draper cannot wait for Rafael Nadal tie at Australian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Draper cannot wait for Rafael Nadal tie at Australian Open

By Press Association
January 14, 2023, 7:25 am Updated: January 14, 2023, 7:27 am
Jack Draper will take on Rafael Nadal on Monday (Kelly Barnes/AP)
Jack Draper will take on Rafael Nadal on Monday (Kelly Barnes/AP)

Jack Draper was such a fan of Rafael Nadal growing up that he copied the Spaniard’s signature piratical look but that will not stop him fully believing he can cause a huge upset at the Australian Open on Monday.

Draper was on the massage table in Adelaide on Thursday when he learned he would be taking on the top seed and defending champion on his debut at Melbourne Park, which has been given prime scheduling on Rod Laver Arena.

The 21-year-old said of Nadal: “When I was younger I had the sleeveless top, the bandanas, all his latest grand-slam clothes. I watched him play (Andy) Murray quite a few times.

“There’s no denying he’s an iconic player. And what he’s done within the game is incredible. So to go out there and play him on Monday, I was thinking on the plane over, I’ve come a long way myself.

“But I’ve got to put it out of my mind and go out and try and do the best I can.”

Draper has only played in three grand-slam tournaments but this will be the second time he faces one of the all-time greats having taken on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2021.

But such has been the speed of Draper’s rise that this feels a completely different occasion, with a combination of the young Londoner’s threat and the shaky form of Nadal meaning only a third first-round loss at a grand slam for the 36-year-old appears distinctly possible.

Draper has won two of his last three matches against top-10 opponents, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in Canada last summer before a statement victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open that demonstrated the huge potential of the big-hitting left-hander.

Jack Draper reached the semi-finals of the Adelaide International
Jack Draper reached the semi-finals of the Adelaide International (Kelly Barnes/AP)

He exudes a quiet confidence, and said: “I want to go out there and fight hard for every ball and I honestly believe that my tennis is good enough to beat a lot of guys. I feel confident.

“I think it’s important to enjoy it. But sometimes when you play great players, go out and have a free hit and all this sort of stuff, I don’t want to do that. I want to go and compete hard and really play well and I want to go and win the match, of course.”

Draper won the first set against Djokovic at Wimbledon before the Serbian eased away to the finishing line, exposing the young British player’s lack of physical development.

Draper, who only arrived in Melbourne on Saturday after reaching the semi-finals of the Adelaide International, has improved a huge amount since then but recently hired a new physical trainer as he continues to work on that side of his game.

“Maybe then I was ranked about 260 in the world,” he said of the Djokovic clash.

“I was kind of thrown into that one-off match and I’d barely played at all that year.

“This time it feels a little bit different because I’ve been playing on the tour for six months, I’ve been building my confidence. I feel a lot more comfortable in my own body. I feel more comfortable with the tennis I play. And in general I feel a lot more confident.

“There’s no denying that it will be a tough challenge but I feel a lot more ready for it this time. The Djokovic experience will definitely help me in order to deal with some of the emotions going on.”

Jack Draper, left, played Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2021
Jack Draper, left, played Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2021 (John Walton/PA)

Draper’s rise has been noted not just in British tennis, and his compatriots all speak highly of him.

Andy Murray, who edged out Draper in a high-quality clash at the Battle of the Brits event in Aberdeen last month, said: “I think he’ll deal with the situation well.

“They’re playing in the day so the courts will be quick. Jack is a big server, he’s a big guy, and plays with a lot of topspin as well. Great opportunity for him to go out there and see exactly where he’s at.

“I know he’s been working a lot on the physical side of things and that’s one of the best tests you can get is playing against Rafa in a slam. I know having trained and practised with him how good he is.”

