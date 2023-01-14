Teenager Tobi Adeyamo makes his mark with goal in Watford win against Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager Tobi Adeyamo makes his mark with goal in Watford win against Blackpool

By Press Association
January 14, 2023, 5:11 pm
Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, centre, celebrates scoring (Ben Whitley/PA)
Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, centre, celebrates scoring (Ben Whitley/PA)

Teenager Tobi Adeyamo made an instant name for himself by coming off the bench to opening the scoring in Watford’s 2-0 home win against Blackpool.

The striker, 17, looked as stunned as he was elated to have found the net in the 72nd minute – just four minutes after replacing Vakoun Bayo for his first taste of league action. The youngster had made his first-team bow last week, coming on in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Reading.

Ismaila Sarr made sure of the points with a late penalty that had been conceded by Seasiders goalkeeper Chris Maxwell’s rash challenge on another Hornets substitute, the debutant Matheus Martins.

The win lifted Slaven Bilic’s injury-hit side up to third, with Blackpool, without a league win since October, dropping to second from bottom.

Sarr came close to firing the Hornets in front in the fourth minute after Maxwell, under pressure at his back post from an inswinging corner, could only palm the ball out of his six-yard box. Sarr seized upon it but saw his rising drive smack back off the bar.

Josh Bowler, back at his former employers in a loan deal from Nottingham Forest, marked his second Seasiders debut with a free-kick reply that home goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann was able to save.

Defender William Troost-Ekong and then Sarr caused concern in the home ranks by going down injured but both were able to continue.

Ismael Kone, the Canada youngster who had played at the World Cup finals, sent a tame long-ranger at Maxwell in a tame start to his league debut before Jordan Thorniley was off target with a header at the other end.

The half ended with a few boos for referee Gavin Ward for booking Watford’s Mario Gaspar for a foul on Morgan Rogers but not Blackpool’s James Husband for upending Kone.

Watford made a double change, with new signings Martins and Joao Ferreira replacing Jeremy Ngakia and Troost-Ekong and the new-look Hornets were denied an instant opener when Vakoun Bayo, set up by Sarr, saw Maxwell block his shot with a leg.

Ferreira was especially lively on the right, with Bayo setting Kone up for a shot that Maxwell dived to save.

Bilic made another double change and this time it proved decisive as Yaser Asprilla, on for Hamza Choudhury, produced an excellent pass to send Ferreira into the box. Maxwell was able to parry the shot that followed but Adeyamo was on hand to despatch the rebound in for a 72nd-minute opener.

Sarr wrapped up victory from the spot in the 87th minute after Maxwell had rashly come out to clatter Martins. The keeper was sent the wrong way by the Senegal star’s calm finish.

