Tranmere hit back to secure draw after Walsall reduced to 10 men

Tranmere and Walsall shared the spoils after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Prenton Park.

The home side had the better of things in the first half with Kieron Morris and Tom Davies coming closest to breaking the deadlock.

It was a similar story after the break as Rovers continued to have the majority of the ball though were unable to convert their dominance into goalscoring opportunities.

But, somewhat against the run of play, Danny Johnson put the visitors ahead after 72 minutes, lobbing the ball over Rovers goalkeeper Mat Hewelt from the edge of the area.

Just four minutes later the Saddlers were reduced to 10 men when Manny Monthe was given a second yellow card for a foul on the edge of the box and Josh Hawkes lashed the resulting free-kick into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

The game opened up following the sending off, with Tranmere looking to make the most of their numerical advantage and almost snatched all three points when Hawkes flashed an effort just past the post in the closing stages.