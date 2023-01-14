Bali Mumba’s late goal boosts Plymouth as they hold Ipswich to a draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bali Mumba rescued a point for top-of-the table Plymouth in the third minute of time added on and kept them seven points clear of third-placed Ipswich following a 1-1 draw.

Wes Burns struck with an angled volley for Ipswich and both sides hit the woodwork in a pulsating encounter in front of a sold-out 29,069 crowd.

A low shot by Niall Ennis was kept out by Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton and Burns blocked the follow up effort by Danny Mayor.

Freddie Ladapo spurned a good opportunity when he failed to find an unmarked Burns, instead opting for a tame shot at goal, while Conor Chaplin’s cross clattered into James Wilson inside the box prompting appeals for a penalty which were turned away by referee Andy Woolmer.

Sam Morsy’s shot was then turned away by Michael Cooper as Ipswich pressed forward.

Marcus Harness struck the angle of the bar and post and Ryan Hardie hit the crossbar with a gilt-edged chance as the game continued to entertain.

But Burns broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute and lifted the roof off the Portman Road stadium when his shot flew past Cooper, before the Plymouth goalkeeper tipped a shot round the post from Morsy.

But Mumba fired Argyle level with a fine shot and sent their 2,144 fans home happy with the point.