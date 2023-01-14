Charlton victory dents Barnsley’s League One promotion hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tyreece Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi were on target as Charlton dented Barnsley’s League One promotion hopes with a 2-0 victory.

Teenager winger Campbell raced on to Jack Payne’s pass and drilled the ball past goalkeeper Bradley Collins at the near post in the 19th minute – his first goal in senior football.

Barnsley hit the crossbar twice in the first half as they came close to equalising through Josh Benson’s long-distance effort and Nicky Cadden’s header from Ziayd Larkeche’s cross.

Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer also tipped over Jordan Williams’ effort from the edge of the area.

The Addicks were penned back at the start of the second period with Devante Cole smashing an early chance over the crossbar for the visitors.

The hosts made it 2-0 just after the hour mark as substitute Macauley Bonne’s shot came back off the left post to present Rak-Sakyi with a simple finish for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Ryan Inniss had two good chances to add a third for Charlton, who made it three league victories on the bounce under new manager Dean Holden.