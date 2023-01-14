Stevenage settle for share of spoils against Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevenage extended their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run to 10 games but had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Harrogate.

Carl Piergianni’s sixth goal of the campaign had given the visitors a second-half lead at a windswept Wetherby Road, but Luke Armstrong took his season’s tally into double figures to secure a point.

The best chance of the first half had earlier been gifted to Armstrong when he was sent clear on goal following a misplaced pass by Stevenage midfielder Jake Reeves.

But on-loan Fulham keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond was alert to the danger and saved well from the in-form Sulphurites striker.

Stevenage stepped up a gear after the restart and forged in front on the hour when the hosts failed to adequately clear Max Clark’s corner. Piergianni swivelled to fire into Pete Jameson’s bottom-left corner from eight yards.

The hosts had threatened little in the second period but levelled on 77 minutes with a well-crafted goal as the overlapping Alex Pattison delivered an excellent cross and Armstrong headed in from a yard.

Moments later, Piergianni reacted brilliantly to kick a close-range Danny Grant effort off the line and safeguard a point for Steve Evans’ men.