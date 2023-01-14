Stockport boost play-off push with win over high-flying Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport continued their march towards the League Two play-off places with an impressive 2-0 home win over Northampton.

A tight first half was edged by County with Antoni Sarcevic scoring from close range in the 33rd minute after expert midfield play and a backheel assist from Myles Hippolyte.

The visitors tried hard to get on the scoresheet themselves, registering six shots but none were able to find the back of the net.

After the break, the Cobblers’ attack intensified and a ball over the top fell to the league’s leading scorer Sam Hoskins who shot straight at keeper Ben Hinchcliffe.

The hosts dealt with the pressure well and waited patiently until doubling their lead through Ryan Johnson’s header from a corner after 68 minutes, which was credited as a Jack Sowerby own goal.

Hippolyte almost grabbed a third late on but a brilliant cross from debutant Kyle Knoyle was just inches over his head.

The Hatters comfortably saw out the win which leaves them 10th in the table just three points behind seventh-placed Bradford, who are their next opponent at Edgeley Park.